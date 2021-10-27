YOURS: Local church supports Remembering the Children Memorial

In the past year our congregation, Canyon Lake United Methodist Church, has had the opportunity to learn more about the history of the land upon which our church is located – land that was once a part of the Rapid City Indian Boarding School. At least fifty children from the boarding school, which operated from 1898 – 1933, were buried in unmarked graves on land adjacent to our church property.

The mortality rates at the boarding school were high, but the government kept no records of deaths or where the children were buried. Oral histories and independent research have led to the discovery of the burial area, which is now land kept in trust by the Oglala, Cheyenne River, and Rosebud Sioux Tribes with the purpose of protecting the graves of the children in perpetuity. A beautiful memorial was approved by the tribes to honor all the children. But there was a problem. The burial area is surrounded by land now owned by other entities that benefited from the distribution of the land after the Sioux Sanitorium TB Clinic was closed in the 1960s.

Canyon Lake United Methodist Church was asked to provide an easement for access to the memorial because the burial area was landlocked. After learning more about the history of the land, the stories of the children, and the spiritual purpose of the memorial, our congregation voted overwhelmingly to grant that access.

We are pleased to be able to work with Remembering the Children, a nonprofit organization led entirely by local community volunteers, as we join together to pursue the project’s mission, which is: To honor the lives, memories, and spirits of the children and relatives who passed away at the Indian Boarding School and the Sioux Sanatorium TB Clinic.

The Lakota phrase “mitakuye oyasin,” meaning “we are all relatives,” is beautifully aligned with our own faith understanding that we are all connected, that we are all God’s children. The children who were buried on the hillside next to our church are our children too. We grieve for the children, for their families, for the events that led to injustice and suffering. Our whole community needs to heal and move forward with hope and respect for the dignity of all people.

We are honored to join the Remembering the Children volunteer team in creating a memorial that will be a place of prayer, gathering, and remembrance. We hope that many others will join in this healing work to make our community a life-giving place for all of us to live peacefully and respectfully together.

DeAnn Eidem is the Lead Pastor of Canyon Lake United Methodist Church and Chris Heacock is the Lay Leader.

