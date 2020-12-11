YOURS: Work with native tribes, not against them

Throughout all the hurdles tribal nations have had to face during the pandemic, antagonism and denialism from Governor Noem has been prevalent. Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Chairman Harold Frazier famously told the governor, “I absolutely agree that we need to work together during this time of crisis, however by continuing to interfere in our efforts to do what science and facts dictate seriously undermine our ability to protect everyone on the reservation… We will not apologize for being an island of safety in a sea of uncertainty and death.”

Ali Velshi’s visit to South Dakota shined light on the plight of tribal nations and the battles they must overcome from the governor’s administration. Remi Bald Eagle described the dire situation, "It's like we're trapped in a house on fire, and we're doing our best to put it out. We see the fire trucks coming in the form of a vaccine, and we're wondering if it will get here in time before the fire burns us to death."