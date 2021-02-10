Youth celebrate 4-H Month

Every year, Nebraska 4-H Month sees thousands of young people, parents, volunteers, and alumni come together to celebrate the many positive youth development opportunities offered by 4-H. While celebrations may look different this year, Nebraska 4-H is looking forward to celebrating in new ways.
4-H is dedicated to providing opportunities for belonging. Through positive relationships with caring adults and inclusive and safe environments, young people find a sense of belonging in 4-H. The theme for this year’s Nebraska 4-H Month celebration, I Belong, is a promotion created to celebrate 4-H members and encourage others to explore the opportunities for belonging in 4-H.
This year’s Nebraska 4-H Month celebration kicked off with 4-H Professionals Appreciation Day on Friday, February 5. Youth, parents, volunteers, and alumni are encouraged to find creative ways to thank their local 4-H Educators, Assistants, and Staff.
The month-long celebration will continue this Friday, February 12, with 4-H Volunteer Appreciation Day, an opportunity to celebrate the 12,000 volunteers, including 4-H Club Leaders and Project Leaders who support 4-H programs across the state.
On Friday, February 19, 4-H supporters are invited to show off their 4-H pride by wearing green or the 4-H clover for 4-H Spirit Day. Finally, the celebration will wrap up with 4-H Sponsor and Donor Appreciation Day on Friday, February 26.
A feature of Nebraska 4-H Month in Dawes County is the 4-H Special Edition. This publication will be placed in various locations throughout the county. People may also pick up a copies at the Dawes County Extension Office. The 4-H Special Edition is filled with 4-H member stories, photos, and highlights from 2020. The Dawes County Jr. Leaders appreciate the support of our local businesses and individuals who purchase ads to pay for printing as well as providing funds to support their annual Youth Exchange Program.
The First Baby of February is another special event as our 4-H family and local neighbors’ join together to welcome a new member to our community. Donated items are placed in a basket and presented to the family. This activity is annually sponsored by the Dawes County Jr. Leaders and Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services.
Dawes County 4-H will observe Nebraska 4-H Month this year by sharing the 4-H Special Edition, First Baby of February, month long Community Scavenger Hunt, 4-H Signs fundraiser, and 4-H Kick Off Carnival.
To learn more about how to get involved, visit 4h.unl.edu. For more information on enrolling in 4-H or serving as a volunteer, please contact Nebraska Extension Dawes County at 308-432-3373. The office is located just north of the Post Office at 250 Main, Suite 8, in Chadron.