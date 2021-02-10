Youth celebrate 4-H Month

A feature of Nebraska 4-H Month in Dawes County is the 4-H Special Edition. This publication will be placed in various locations throughout the county. People may also pick up a copies at the Dawes County Extension Office. The 4-H Special Edition is filled with 4-H member stories, photos, and highlights from 2020. The Dawes County Jr. Leaders appreciate the support of our local businesses and individuals who purchase ads to pay for printing as well as providing funds to support their annual Youth Exchange Program.

The First Baby of February is another special event as our 4-H family and local neighbors’ join together to welcome a new member to our community. Donated items are placed in a basket and presented to the family. This activity is annually sponsored by the Dawes County Jr. Leaders and Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services.

Dawes County 4-H will observe Nebraska 4-H Month this year by sharing the 4-H Special Edition, First Baby of February, month long Community Scavenger Hunt, 4-H Signs fundraiser, and 4-H Kick Off Carnival.

To learn more about how to get involved, visit 4h.unl.edu. For more information on enrolling in 4-H or serving as a volunteer, please contact Nebraska Extension Dawes County at 308-432-3373. The office is located just north of the Post Office at 250 Main, Suite 8, in Chadron.

