The Sioux County Fair is all about the youth programs for the county’s kids. From fashion to livestock, 4-H members and other youth enter their projects in a variety of competitions.
First up this year are the 4-Hers and their sewing creations. Modeling and construction judging will take place July 19 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Sioux County High School. The annual fashion show is slated for that evening at 6 p.m. also at the high school, so be sure to go check out the creativity of the 4-H members.
Kids then have a few days off, allowing for that last-minute scramble to finish preparing the rest of their projects for the fair.
The Sioux County Open Youth Livestock Show, open to all youth regardless of 4-H membership, is July 26 at 8 a.m. at the fairgrounds. The show will begin with hogs and be followed by sheep, goats and dairy and conclude with beef. Poultry will conclude the day at 1 p.m. Entries will begin at 6:30 a.m. and run until 30 minutes prior to each respective show.
The annual companion animal show will bring the action into town with the kids and critters on display July 29 at 10 a.m.. at the Harrison Park. The show is open to Sioux County 4-H members ages 5-18.
The 4-H youth horse show is July 30 at 8 a.m. It is open to all 4-H youth ages 8-18 from any county.
4-H members will shift gears Aug. 1 and enter their static exhibits – from cookies to quilts - at the Art Hall at the Sioux County Fairgrounds. Exhibits, including open class, will be accepted and judged from 9 a.m. to noon. Open class exhibits will also be accepted July 31 from 5-6 p.m. The art hall will be open Aug. 2 for public viewing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and again Aug. 3 from 1-4 p.m. and Aug. 4 from 1-3 p.m.
After entering their static exhibits Aug. 1, it’s back to the livestock end of the fairgrounds that afternoon with the Junior King and Queen Contest at 3 p.m. and the junior rodeo at 4 p.m.
Entries for the rodeo must be to Lacey Wurdeman at 668-9420 by July 26.
Youth can also participate in the amateur rodeos Aug. 3-4. Entries for those events can be done by calling Donna Norgard at 308-430-1287 July 30 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.