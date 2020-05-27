Youth sports reopening guidelines

• Players must bring their own water/beverage to consume during and after practice. No shared drinking fountains or coolers.

• Players must bring their own snacks to consume during and after practice. No shared/communal snacks.

• Coaches must sanitize shared equipment before and after each practice

• Team organized practices for other sports may remain suspended

June 18

• Baseball and softball games may begin unless circumstances dictate a change in date

• Same guidelines apply as above for baseball and softball practices

• Use of dugouts is permitted during games only. Bleachers located between the dugout and home plate should also be used to spread out players. Players should have designated spots to place their personal items. Coaches must designate an adult who is responsible for ensuring players are seated on the benches unless they are actively participating in the game.

• Players should use their own gloves, helmets, and bats as much as possible.