Area hoops scores

Western Trails Tourney

Girls’ Games

Thursday, Feb. 3

Mitchell 48, Hemingford 45

Gordon-Rushville 50, Kimball 20

Bayard 59, Morrill 10

Semifinals Friday, Feb. 4

Gordon-Rushville 54, Bayard 48

Bridgeport 60, Mitchell 41

Finals Saturday, Feb. 5

Mitchell 42, Bayard 40 (3rd)

Bridgeport 71, Gordon-Rushville 21 (1st)

Boys’ Games

Thursday, Feb. 3

Mitchell 71, Hemingford 54

Bridgeport 51, Morrill 32

Bayard 56, Kimball 9

Semifinals Friday, Feb. 4

Gordon-Rushville 63, Mitchell 37

Bridgeport 75, Bayard 53

Finals Saturday, Feb. 5

Bayard 59, Mitchell 55 (3rd)

Gordon-Rushville 52, Bridgeport 51 (1st)

Other Area Scores

Girls’ Games

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Chadron 40, Alliance 35

Torrington 63, Gering 49

Friday, Feb. 4

Rapid City Christian 47, Chadron 45

Crawford 60, Cody-Kilgore 12

Hay Springs 48, Hyannis 42

Sioux County 55, Minatare 9

Scottsbluff 46, Alliance 16

Sidney 43, Gering 41

Saturday, Feb. 5

Chadron 40, Valentine 39

Bennett County 57, Hay Springs 46

Scottsbluff 87, Sidney 71

Gering 53, Wheatland 39

Boys’ Games

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Chadron 53, Alliance 39

Gering 67, Torrington 50

Friday, Feb. 4

Rapid City Christian 54, Chadron 50

Crawford 58, Cody-Kilgore 38

Hyannis 69, Hay Springs 50

Scottsbluff 79, Alliance 34

Sidney 79, Gering 48

Saturday, Feb. 5

Chadron 65, Valentine 41

Bennett County 69, Hay Springs 55

Banner County 40, Sioux County 31

Scottsbluff 87, Sidney 49

Gering 54, Wheatland 49

