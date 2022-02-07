Area hoops scores

Western Trails Tourney
Girls’ Games
Thursday, Feb. 3
Mitchell 48, Hemingford 45
Gordon-Rushville 50, Kimball 20
Bayard 59, Morrill 10
Semifinals Friday, Feb. 4
Gordon-Rushville 54, Bayard 48
Bridgeport 60, Mitchell 41
Finals Saturday, Feb. 5
Mitchell 42, Bayard 40 (3rd)
Bridgeport 71, Gordon-Rushville 21 (1st)
Boys’ Games
Thursday, Feb. 3
Mitchell 71, Hemingford 54
Bridgeport 51, Morrill 32
Bayard 56, Kimball 9
Semifinals Friday, Feb. 4
Gordon-Rushville 63, Mitchell 37
Bridgeport 75, Bayard 53
Finals Saturday, Feb. 5
Bayard 59, Mitchell 55 (3rd)
Gordon-Rushville 52, Bridgeport 51 (1st)
Other Area Scores
Girls’ Games
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Chadron 40, Alliance 35
Torrington 63, Gering 49
Friday, Feb. 4
Rapid City Christian 47, Chadron 45
Crawford 60, Cody-Kilgore 12
Hay Springs 48, Hyannis 42
Sioux County 55, Minatare 9
Scottsbluff 46, Alliance 16
Sidney 43, Gering 41
Saturday, Feb. 5
Chadron 40, Valentine 39
Bennett County 57, Hay Springs 46
Scottsbluff 87, Sidney 71
Gering 53, Wheatland 39
Boys’ Games
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Chadron 53, Alliance 39
Gering 67, Torrington 50
Friday, Feb. 4
Rapid City Christian 54, Chadron 50
Crawford 58, Cody-Kilgore 38
Hyannis 69, Hay Springs 50
Scottsbluff 79, Alliance 34
Sidney 79, Gering 48
Saturday, Feb. 5
Chadron 65, Valentine 41
Bennett County 69, Hay Springs 55
Banner County 40, Sioux County 31
Scottsbluff 87, Sidney 49
Gering 54, Wheatland 49