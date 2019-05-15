Chadron’s Bean Broker Coffee House and Pub, a popular coffee, lunch, drinks and entertainment venue in downtown Chadron is entering the next stage of its evolution with new owners Paige and Dave Feddersen.
The Feddersen’s daughter Caitlin has been an employee of the Bean Broker for about five years while she’s attended Chadron State College to obtain what will eventually be two bachelors and a master’s degree, Dave says.
Her experience and familiarity with the Bean Broker’s operation has been invaluable to her parents in their new endeavor.
“She loves the Bean Broker,” Paige says. “That was a big part for us. She always says ‘I love the Bean, I love the Bean.’”
Paige says she recently overheard Caitlyn saying she’d always dreamed that she could be a part of the Bean Broker in the future. Now that dream has come true. Dave says that was part of the inspiration behind purchasing the business, being able to give his family something with a solid foundation.
“We’re going to drop roots, build pillars and be part of historic downtown Chadron, Nebraska,” Dave says. “And Caitlin and Paige and the team that’s in place can help facilitate that.”
The Feddersens say they visited the Bean broker January, 10, Dave’s birthday, shortly after Andrea Rising, the now former-owner announced her intent to retire or sell the business.
“We came up for dinner and kind of checked things out,” Dave says. “After that visit it was on.”
Dave says from the beginning the purchase has been organic.
“It’s felt natural,” he says.
According to Paige, the Feddersens have known the Rising family for some time, which made transitioning into ownership easier.
“There was a comfort level there,” Dave says. “Knowing that you’re making a capital purchase with a family you trust and know and are comfortable with makes it so much easier.”
Rising, who has been happy with the sale to the Feddersens, is continuing to work at the Broker, helping to make the transition even smoother.
The couple came to Chadron from Sidney.
Prior to the purchase, Paige was a Marketing Coordinator and Territory Manager for Viaero for seven years. Dave comes to the business after over a dozen years in sales and marketing for Cabelas.
The two don’t have a lot of recent restaurant experience, though Paige worked in the industry while she was in college in Kearney.
Still, Dave says he’s confident in their ability to build the business.
“Paige is a great manager,” he says. “She managed seven stores and I managed a team of people. Knowing the team we have in place actually did make it comfortable. Once we got to know the (employees) and how engaged they are in the business.”
“With the resources of the girls we have, it makes it so much more of a smooth process for us,” Paige says.
The two have been focused on making sure that in addition to providing a great atmosphere for their customers, they take care of their employees as well.
“We want to have ‘Team Bean Broker,’” Dave says. “We’re going to promote that and this is going to be the coolest place to work, the best place to work.”
Currently the couple says they have 14 employees including two new-hires as they prepare for a busy summer.
For the most part, the Feddersen’s will look to build on what they see is an already successful business.
“We’re just going to scale what was in place,” Dave says.
“One of the philosophies we have is setting ourselves apart with all fresh ingredients, innovative new ideas and craft cocktails,” Paige says. “We’re looking to make a few menu changes but keeping a lot of the great things we currently have.”
One new addition the Feddersens have already rolled out is several stone-fired pizzas, including a breakfast pizza.
Dave says he’d also like to attract new demographics like outdoor enthusiasts. The couple also wants to have regular pub hours and expand that side of the business by focusing on highlighting the use of the building’s east-facing doors that enter directly to the bar area and bypass the coffee shop.
They also plan to host outdoor events in the summer. In general, events and functions will be a focus including live music which the Bean Broker has been known for.
“We want to promote live and continue to promote open-mic on Wednesdays,” Dave said.
Longer term Dave says he sees a lot of opportunity to grow, including possibly utilizing the building’s basement space for a brewery, a speakeasy-type venue or craft whiskey space.
“There’s unlimited potential - we just really need to get dug in before we know for sure what the future holds,” Paige says.
In the present, the couple says the reception to their taking over the business has been overwhelmingly positive.
“We have terrific regular clients that have just opened their arms to us,” Paige says. “The regulars who come in and play pool or are instructors - the people that have always come are continuing.”
Dave says the reception has been heartwarming.
“I want it to be Chadron’s living room,” he says. “Doors open; everyone’s welcome. Not just to Chadron but to everybody coming through. The bikers, the travelers, the tourists. We want to wave the flag and say ‘hey, come look at downtown Chadron, Nebraska.’”