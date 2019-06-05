Dear Editor,
In the late 60’s there were many programs initiated at the federal level to assist in what was referred to as the war on poverty. As you might suspect, some programs were more successful than others. One, in particular that has seen great success in our area is the Job Corps education system. Pine Ridge Job Corps, specifically. The mission was, and is today, to assist young people who do not have the opportunity, skills, or background to successfully navigate traditional schooling. These young people may be from a different culture, a different country or just come from such a dysfunctional background they don’t ’fit in’, so they quit school, fall through the cracks, get into trouble and become a huge drain on lots of resources where ever they live.
If they are fortunate enough to find Job Corps, they can get an education, socialization, cultural awareness, learn skills and become better citizens (i.e. they get a job and pay taxes). Is there a cost to this program? Of course there is. But the investment is a bargain in the larger scheme of federal funding when compared to the benefits. First, the young person gets another chance at a better life – and I don’t know how you put a price on that. Second, business gets a skilled, trained potential employee when they graduate. Third, the communities in which Job Corps Centers are located receive tremendous benefit from Job Corps labor on government owned property and are allowed to utilize the corps men and women as interns while they are here. Fourth, the employees of the Center are members of the community spending their salaries (in Chadron about $4.1 million annually) on houses, taxes, retail purchases, cars, services, food and a whole lot more. They are part of our community and send their kids to our schools, attend our churches and volunteer in our clubs and organizations. And finally, businesses in our community have a great customer in Pine Ridge Job Corps (PRJC) Center.
Now, the government has decided to shut down a third of those centers outright, and propose the remaining centers are transferred to a different agency, which will ‘contract out’ the services currently being delivered by professionals at PRJC. This is all in the name of financial savings, to be accomplished in 4 months. We have seen this effort before, and our community has rallied to help save PRJC. It may be time to do that again. However, it looks as though a lot of decisions have been made without any public input, dropping this latest bombshell on the employees just before Memorial Day weekend, without so much as a personal conversation with the directors to soften the blow. It was handled very poorly, as far as I can see, and these long time government servants deserve better.
Having served on both the Community Relations and Industry Relations committees, having toured and hosted hundreds of people on tours at that Center; having had the pleasure of speaking at their graduation numerous times, I am speaking from my heart and my own observation – this is a special learning place that needs to be maintained. Whatever we need to do to convince those who have some decision making authority, we will try to do. It is something that effects the entire country, not just our region. We have to speak up on behalf of the PRJC employees, as their hands are tied. They cannot fight for their own jobs. I intend to do what I can. I hope others will join me. Call your Congressman or US Senator and tell them this decision needs to be re-visited.
Deb Cottier
428 N Chadron Ave.
Chadron, NE