As the City of Chadron begins planning for the next fiscal year, the council has expressed interest in revisiting its comprehensive plan.
The push to keep the comprehensive plan at the forefront and measure the city’s accomplishments is being led by Councilman Mark Werner.
“The important thing is the change and the direction of the change,” Werner said.
The last time the council discussed the comprehensive plan was in February 2018 during a special council workshop meeting. City Manager Greg Yanker summarized items that have been completed since the plan’s inception for the council again in May. They include:
Traditional Downtown Core: building façade improvements have been completed through a Community Development Block Grant, the Downtown Plaza has been started and the city and the Northwest Nebraska Trails Association are currently working on acquiring an easement for bringing the Cowboy Trail into Chadron.
Housing and Neighborhoods: a housing study has been completed, private duplex infill lots have been constructed and High Plains Community Development continues its efforts on housing rehabilitation and new housing construction; the water system master plan has also been completed and a subdivision improvement agreement was signed with Fuller Construction for industrial lots on the west edge of town.
Parks, Open Space and Natural Environment: the LB840 program allowed for the purchase of a new scoreboard at the ballfields, updates to the sprinkler system were completed and new fences were installed at the Legion and Shumway fields; other organizations continue to help with the upkeep.
Infrastructure, Capital Improvements and Community Facilities: a new taxiway was completed at the airport, and a new hangar is currently being constructed; additional AIP eligible projects are being considered, including a new wildlife fence.
You have free articles remaining.
Transportation: The city continues to complete maintenance and upgrades on streets and sidewalks, including a sidewalk through Memorial Park.
Community Image and Identity: the city continues to support programs such as Bands on Bordeaux and Fur Trade Days.
“We’ve made a lot of progress,” Werner said. But he would like to see the city find a way to include measurable metrics as part of its normal routine so staff and council members have data to review.
“Let’s be informed in our decision-making,” Werner said.
Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation Director Deb Cottier encouraged that effort, noting that her organization has some of that data aggregated, and it and the city can pull together all of the available data, the public would have access to a five-year snapshot of gains the city has made.
Yanker warned that there is no room in the budget for 2019-20 for a complete update of the comprehensive plan, which Werner agreed with, suggesting instead there be a committee created to review the plan, the city’s progress and help prioritize its next steps.
“It’s just standard maintenance,” he said. Fellow Councilmember Cheryl Welch expressed interest in serving on the committee with Werner.