Free throws help Lady Cards top Alliance 40-35

The Chadron girls had to keep working and hustling in order to take a 40-35 win over Alliance in the first half of a double-header played there on Tuesday, Feb. 1. The Cardinals finally won by scoring five of the final six points, all of them free throws, in the last two minutes.

Free shots were a huge factor in the game. Chadron was 16 of 24 at the line while the Bulldogs were five of eight.

The field goal shooting also was an interesting feature. Both teams sank 12 of them, but half of Alliance’s were three-pointers while the Cardinals went zero of nine from behind the arc.

Neither team ever led by more than the final five points. Alliance’s largest lead was 17-13 late in the second quarter after Amauri Browning banked in a three-pointer. But the Cards’ Ashlyn Morrison and Demi Ferguson each made a pair of free throws to knot the score at halftime.

The count also was tied at 24 with two minutes remaining in the third frame before Makinley Fuller scored on a layup and sank one of two free shots soon afterwards, and Marlee Pinnt hit a short shot to make it 29-24 going into the final eight minutes.

Back-to-back three-pointers by Alliance senior Angie Davis put her team ahead 30-29 early in the last stanza. It was nip-and-tuck the rest of the way, but after Taverra Sayaloune made two free shots with about 4:30 remaining, Chadron never trailed again.

Laney Klemke hit a jumper and Jaleigh McCartney made a layup to increase the visitors’ lead, but an Alliance free throw and sophomore Jaelynne Clarke’s three-pointer with 2:30 to play to cut Chadron’s lead to 35-34.

Sayaloune, who finished six of seven at the line, answered with another pair of free shots to give the Cards a three-point lead with 1:58 to play, but the game was still not in the bag.

Browning missed her first charity shot, but made the second with about a minute remaining, so Chadron fans were still holding their breaths until senior Jacey Garrett was fouled while driving to the forecourt and made both free throws with 20 second to go.

Whew! Even another three-pointer would not allow the Bulldogs to completely catch up. After an Alliance turnover, McCartney added one more free shot for good measure with 10 seconds remaining.

Davis led all scorers with 12 points and Clarke had 10 for Alliance. Ferguson tallied nine and both McCartney and Sayaloune eight for the Cardinals. It was game where every point mattered for both teams.

Chadron — Demi Ferguson 9, Jaleigh McCartney 8, Taverra Sayaloune 8, Jacey Garrett 4, Laney Klemke 4, Makinley Fuller 3, Ashlyn Morrison 2, Marlee Pinnt 2. Totals: 12-36 (0-9) 16-24 40 points, 33 rebounds, 17 turnovers.

Alliance — Angie Davis 12, Jaclynne Clarke 10, Amauri Browning 6, Bailey Stark 5, Aviah Steggall 2. Totals: 12 (6) 5-8 35 points.

Chadron 10 7 12 11 ----40

Alliance 11 6 7 11 ----35

3-pointers: All—Davis 3, Clarke, Browning, Stark, all 1.

