Day One at the NCAA Division II National Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Kingsville, Texas, on Thursday went extremely well for Chadron State College’s exceptional jumper, Isaac Grimes. He went a career-best 8.08 meters, or 26 feet, 6 ¼ inches, in the long jump to win the silver medal.
Day Two was a different story in the triple jump. On his first attempt, Grimes ran down the runway, but during his first of the three jumps in the event, something went wrong and he couldn’t complete the process and was forced to withdraw from the competition.
“His knee gave way and he couldn’t get anything going, so he had to pull up,” said Chadron State Coach Riley Northrup. “That ended it. We knew triple jumping is hard on his legs. That’s why he seldom practiced it and why he never competed in it during the outdoor season this spring until the Last Chance Meet at Kearney, where he qualified for nationals.”
Friday’s scenario was a shock.
There was no indication that anything was troubling the sophomore from Merino Valley, California, during the long jump less than 24 hours earlier. Grimes was the only one of the 20 contestants to exceed 25 feet on all six of his attempts. He had the two best jumps, either indoors or outdoors, of his career, going 26-3 and then 26-6 ½ on his final two attempts. Either of them would have been good for runner-up honors.
Abraham Seaneke, a senior from West Texas A&M at Canyon, went 8.16 meters, or three inches farther, on his next to last attempt to win the event.
Freshman Ryan Brown of Lincoln University at Jefferson City, Missouri, jumped 26-1 ½ on both of his last two attempts to place third. No one else exceeded 26 feet, but all nine of the finalists went at least 25-2 ½.
Grimes’s final two jumps exceeded his previous career-best of 26-1 that came early in this season’s indoor competition. That mark led Division II the entire indoor schedule, and Grimes won the gold medal at the National Indoor Championships while going 25-8 ¾ on March 8 at Pittsburg, Kansas.
As a freshman in 2018, Grimes placed sixth in the long jump at the National Indoor Meet at 24-9 and was fifth outdoors at 24-6 ½, both good for All-American honors.
“Isaac was terrific again today,” Northrup said late Thursday. “He had a whole string of great jumps. So did a lot of the other guys. The competition was outstanding. A fairly strong cross wind may have helped their marks.”
The national championships record of 8.13 meters (26-8 ¼) was set by Wilber Walker of Lincoln University in 2006. But because of the wind, Seaneke’s winning jump of 8.16 meters, although three centimeters longer than the record, was not allowed to erase the old standard. However, Seaneke’s jump is the sixth best in NCAA II history “under all conditions.”
Grimes’ silver medal leap wasn’t far behind.
Seaneke also was among the long jump contestants at last year’s National Outdoor Championships and this year’s National Indoor Championships, but he finished behind Grimes in both competitions. He was ninth outdoors a year ago (24-3 ¾) and eighth indoors in March (24-4 ½). His long jump best entering this year’s national meet was 25-5 ¼, putting him in a tie for fourth and fifth place.
Grimes ranked third at 25-7 ¼ and Brown was second at 25-11. The national leader entering Thursday’s showdown was Dyshon Vaughn, a freshman from meet host Texas A&M-Kingsville, with a mark of 26-4 ¼. He finished sixth at 25-4.
Seaneke, a native of Ghana, also is a superb triple jumper and owned the 2019 best mark of 52-6 ¾ entering last week’s championships. He exceeded that Friday, going an inch and a half farther, but had to settle for second place.
The gold medal went to senior Cervantes Jackson of Albany State in New York. He jumped nearly two feet farther, hitting 16.65 meters, or 54-7 ½, to break the meet record set by Stan Oporski of Cal State-Los Angeles in 1987 by a centimeter.
While Jackson’s best mark this year entering the national meet was 50-7 ½, he didn’t come out of nowhere. He was both the high jump and triple jump gold medalist at the 2017 outdoor nationals by going 7-feet-1 and 53-5 ¾.
Grimes might well have challenged Jackson and Seaneke if he’d been able to compete. After winning the gold medal in the long jump at the NCCA II National Indoor Championships in March, he was the silver medalist in the triple jump the next day by going 51-8 ¼.
Sadly, his legs didn’t let him get off even one decent jump on Friday. But there’s a bright side. Five All-American honors after just two years of competition is something few athletes accomplish.
It’s disappointing that Grimes is leaving Chadron State after two years with the Eagles and plans to enroll at Florida State University at Tallahassee this summer to utilize his final two years of collegiate track and field eligibility.
His phenomenal predecessor as a jumper for the Eagles, Damarcus Simpson, made a similar move, only in the opposite direction, after he’d spent two years at CSC. A native of Georgia, Simpson transferred to West Coast track and field power Oregon while Grimes, the Californian, is headed to the Southeast.
While representing the Eagles, Simpson was the silver medal long jumper at the NCAA II National Indoor Championships in both 2015 and 2016 and then won the gold at the Outdoor Championships both years. He left Chadron State owning the school’s indoor record of 25-11 and the outdoor mark of 26-7 ¾.
Grimes’ 26-1 leap that opened the 2019 indoor season broke Simpson’s record by two inches but Simpson still possesses the CSC outdoor standard by 1 ½ inches, despite Grimes’ sensational jump that earned the silver medal last Thursday.
Grimes leaves owning both of the Eagles’ triple jump records. They are the 51-8 ½ that netted the silver medal at this year’s National Indoor Championships, and 49-8 ½ that won the RMAC Outdoor Meet his freshman year. Simpson had held the indoor triple jump record and Brandon Harrington had set the outdoor record in 2010.
Just prior to the end of the recent school year, CSC Sports Information Director Kaleb Center interviewed Grimes about his Chadron State experience and his plans to transfer. Here is the story’s final paragraph:
“Chadron has been a great experience for me,” says Grimes. “It grew me into the person I am today. I was blessed to have the opportunity to come here. Family, friends, coaches – everybody has been so helpful to me, pushing me to be the best person I can be. It’s a blessing to be an All-American and also a national champion – at any NCAA level.”