Lady Eagles soar while splitting heart-stoppers

The vastly improved Chadron State College women’s basketball team played two of the program’s best games in years last weekend while splitting a pair of nail-biters in the Chicoine Center.

Redshirt freshman Shay Powers led in both games while posting a pair of double-doubles. She tallied 27 points and had 13 rebounds in the first game, and hit the winning basket on a buzzer-beater as the Lady Eagles won 63-61 over Adams State on Saturday night.

Powers, a 5-foot-10 graduate of Skyline High School at Longmont, Colo., also led with 21 points and another 13 rebounds Sunday evening, but Colorado State-Pueblo scored the game’s final five points to win 77-74 in overtime.

The Lady Eagles are now 7-13 for the season and 6-9 in the RMAC. Since they are 10th in the conference standings, they still are “on the outside, looking in,” as far as RMAC playoffs are concerned (eight teams make them), but after going 0-13 and losing each of their last six games by at least 19 points a year ago, Coach Janet Raymer’s team is having a remarkable season.

Powers had an especially dynamic game Saturday night, when she made nine-of-12 field goal shots and 9-of-11 free throws for her career-high 27 points. She tallied 11 points in the fateful fourth frame as the Eagles claimed the win.

CSC led 46-40 entering the final quarter and led all the way until Adams State’s Stephanie Ruiz sank a 3-pointer with four second left to tie the count at 61. The Eagles called a time out to set up the final play. Another redshirt freshman, Olivia Waufle, threw a perfect pass to Powers in the post area. Onlookers said the ball was perhaps a foot out of Powers’ hand when the final buzzer blared.

Even though the shot was perfect, the officials studied the replay for what seemed like an eternity before declaring that it counted and the Eagles’ and their fans could celebrate.

No one other than Powers scored more than eight points for the Eagles, but they out-rebounded the Grizzlies 41-30. Despite making just one of nine 3-pointers. CSC shot 42.2% from the field. Adams State shot 37.3% and was three of 23 from behind the arc. Guards Elaina Watson and Demi Black were both 5-of-9 from the field and finished with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

CSU-Pueblo is one of the RMAC’s elite teams. The Lady ThunderWolves had knocked off Black Hills State, which entered the game with an 11-3 RMAC record, 70-56 on Saturday night in Spearfish.

They applied strong defensive pressure the entire game against CSC, but the Eagles battled them tooth and nail, particularly during the final two and two-thirds quarters when the game was air-tight.

The Eagles got off to a bad start that was costly in the final analysis. They committed eight turnovers and were behind 19-11 at the end of the first quarter. Pueblo stretched its lead to 13 points with seven minutes left in the second frame, but after that, the hosts proved they could play with the best.

CSC had cut the deficit to 35-32 by halftime and trailed by just two — 53-51 — after three quarters.

The Eagles took their first lead of the game when spunky Jori Peters nailed a three-pointer in the first minute of the fourth stanza. Some 90 seconds later, transfer Olyvia Pacheco sank another trey to put CSC on top 58-53.

The lead was temporary. Pueblo went ahead by five points at 66-61 with 2:54 to play, but never scored again in regulation. During that stretch, the Eagles made five free throws, but missed two, leaving the score tied at 66 and sending game into overtime.

Bolstered by baskets by Powers and Pacheco, the Eagles were ahead most of the extra session. Pueblo finally caught up at 74-74 on a layup by leading scorer Alisha Davis with 14 seconds remaining. Seven seconds later, the Wolves’ Alisha Davis stole the ball and took it to the basket to give her team its first lead in OT.

With the situation much like it had been the previous night, the Eagles still had a chance. But after a time out, the hosts had trouble getting the ball in play and threw it out of bounds. Davis made one-of-two free shots with three seconds left to clinch the verdict.

Both Pacheco and Peters made three treys and finished with 18 and 16 points to back Powers’ second exceptional performance of the weekend. Senior Bailey Brooks, whose energy was instrumental in helping the Eagles get rolling in the second quarter, added eight points.

Davis, a 6-1 junior, paced Pueblo with 21 points while Lewis and Ro Dominguez each scored 14. The Wolves left Chadron with a 17-5 season record and a 13-3 conference log. They could be hard to beat in the playoffs.

Chadron State 63, Adams State 61

Adams State — Elaina Watson 12, Demi Black 11, Kayla Harris 9, Laura Gutierrez 7, Stephanie Ruiz 6, Celina Watson 4, Riahana Davis 4, Nicole Brown 4, Kaitlyn Bell 2, Angelline Nageak 2. Totals: 22-57 (3-23) 14-17 61 points, 30 rebounds, 10 assists, 11 turnovers.

Chadron State — Shay Powers 27, Riley Aiono 8, Olivia Waufle 6, Jori Peters 6, Bailey Brooks 6, Sami Worrell 4, Olyvia Pacheco 2, Tatum Peterson 2. Michaela Dammann 2. Totals: 22-52 (1-9) 18-25 63 points, 41 rebounds, 13 assists, 17 turnovers.

Adams State 18 16 6 21 ---61

Chadron State 15 18 13 17 ----63

3-pointers: ASU — Rutz 1, Watson 1. CSC — Brooks 1.

CSU-Pueblo 77, Chadron State 74 (OT)

CSU-Pueblo — Alisha Davis 21, Ro Dominguez 14, Amaya Lewis 14, Jazzy Hughes 10, Tomia Johnson 6, JaNaiya Davis 5, Kansas Watts 4, Morgan Dial 3. Totals: 27-60 (6-22) 17-27 77 points, 23 rebounds, 15 assists, 13 turnovers.

Chadron State — Shay Powers 21, Olyvia Pacheco 18, Jori Peters 16, Bailey Brooks 8, Tatum Peterson 6, Sami Worrell 4, Olivia Waufle 1. Totals: 25-56 (6-16) 18-28 74 points, 50 rebounds, 16 assists, 25 turnovers.

CSU-Pueblo 19 16 18 13 11 ---77

Chadron State 11 21 19 15 8 ---74

3-pointers: CSU-Pueblo — Dominguez 4, Dial 1, Lewis 1. CSC — Peters 3, Pacheco 3

