If you’ve driven down Main Street in recent days, you might have noticed something new.
The 100 and 200 blocks are lined with American flags waving from each light pole on both sides of the street. The completed project was the result of several simultaneous efforts.
Don Dotson at Service Barber requested a flag on his light pole and sought help from the Business Improvement District. BID President Matt Reeves said the board was willing to help Dotson, but also wanted to see flags all along Main Street, at least through the business district. Around the same time, Gabby Michna, the executive director at the Chadron Chamber of Commerce, was working on a similar effort, hoping to find sponsors to “adopt” the light poles to pay for and maintain the flags.
When Michna approached the BID board about the idea, they were already discussing plans and agreed to run with the project, Reeves said. Approaching it through a sponsorship or adoption program likely would have resulted in only some of the light poles having flags.
“We wanted them all to have flags,” Reeves said.
The board found volunteers in Scott Roberts and Judd Hageman to hang the hardware and flags, but City of Chadron crews stepped in to help with that piece. The BID board will address maintenance of the flags as needed, and may seek sponsors or donations to help with that, Reeves said, noting that Nebraska weather may have a severe impact on the flags and the hardware.
Someday, the project could extend further throughout the downtown district.
“Eventually we’d like to go down Second Street also,” Reeves said.
The flags will remain up year-round, with the exception of during Christmas, when they will be taken down to make room for the Christmas decorations.