550
The Dawes County Board of Commissioners is accepting bids for a generator and installation on the Dawes County Courthouse grounds. Bids are to be turned into the Dawes County Clerk’s Office no lat-er than Sept. 9, 2019, by 4:00 p.m. MST. Bid specifications can be picked up at the same location. A pre-bid meeting will happen on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. All bids will be opened on Sept. 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. during the Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
Publish Aug. 14, 21, 28, 2019
562
NOTICE
In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska
Estate of Marceen A. Nichols, Deceased. Case No. PR 19 - 27
Notice is hereby given that on August 21, 2019, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Theodore Nichols, whose address is 177 Lake Street, Chadron, NE 69337, has been informally appointed as Personal Representative of this intestate Estate. Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before October 28, 2019, or be forever barred.
/s/ Clerk Magistrate
Matthew R. Watson, NSBA #24735
Crites, Shaffer, Connealy,
Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., LLO
201 East Third Street, PO Box 1070
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-3339
Publish Aug. 28, Sept. 4, 11, 2019
560
PUBLIC NOTICE
The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District will hold a Regular Board Meeting, at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday September 5, 2019, at the UNWNRD office, 430 E 2nd ST. Chadron, NE. An agenda of the matter to be considered at such date, time, and place is kept continually current, and is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the Upper Niobrara White Natural Resource District’s office at 430 East Second Street, Chadron, Nebraska.
Publish Aug. 28, 2019
561
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING: Notice is hereby given that the Dawes County Travel Board will conduct its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 9:30 a.m. at Crawford City Hall (135 Elm St., Crawford, NE).
Publish Aug. 28, 2019
564
Dawes County Cemetery Roster
Parcel ID, Name, Legal Description, Section, Township, Range
230000434 MARSLAND CEMETARY PT OF NE4NE4 27 29 51
230000474 ST PATRICKS CATHOLIC CHURCH PT.NW4NW4-MARSLAND LOTS 34 29 51
230000660 PLEASANT MEADOW CEMETERY PT. SW4 7 30 48
230000840 HILAND CEMETERY ASSOCIATION PT NE4 0 0 0
230001048 EVERGREEN CEMETERY NW4NW4 27 30 51
230001351 PEOPLES CEMETARY 5 ACRES IN PT. NW4SW4 32 31 47
230001655 BETHEL CEMETERY 1.5 ACRES IN PT. SW4 3 31 50
230001836 CROW BUTTE CEMETERY AKA HARVEY CEMETERY 225 SQ FT IN PT. 19 19 31 51
230001860 END OF THE TRAIL CEMETERY ASSOCIATION .04 ACRES IN SE4SE4NE4 26 31 51
230001980 ST JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH PT.E2NW4 14 31 52
230002525 FLAG BUTTE CEMETERY PT. SE4NE4 0 0 0
230002668 WHITNEY CEMETERY 3.6 ACRES IN PT. SW4SE4 1 32 51
230002879 CRAWFORD CEMETERY PT. NW4SE4 27 32 52
230002881 CITY OF CRAWFORD PT NE4SE4 27 32 52
230003216 GREENWOOD CEMETERY PT. NW4NE4 19 33 48
230003251 HIGHLAND CEMETERY ASSOCIATION PT.SE4SE4 23 33 48
230003618 SHISLER CEMETERY 2 ACRES IN PT. NE4 33 33 49
566
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
You are hereby notified that pursuant to a power of sale contained in the deed of trust in the original principal amount of $37,213.00 executed by Connie J. Shell, an unmarried woman, which was filed for record on December 21, 2009 as Instrument No. 2009-01661 in the office of the Register of Deeds of Dawes County, Nebraska, the property described below will be sold by the undersigned at public auction to the highest bidder for cash or certified or cashier’s check, in the main lobby located on the 2nd floor of the Dawes County Courthouse, 451 Main, in the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska at 10:00 a.m. on October 8, 2019:
THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE (AS DEFINED IN NEB. REV. STAT § 76-201) IN DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA:
LOTS 1 AND 2, BLOCK 14, PADDOCK’S ADDITION, CRAWFORD, DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA
SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS, RESERVATIONS, EASEMENT, COVENANTS, OIL, GAS OR MINERAL RIGHTS OF RECORD, IF ANY.
APN: 000010227.
The highest bidder is required to deliver cash or certified funds to the undersigned by the close of business on the day of sale, except this requirement is waived when the highest bidder is the beneficiary. The purchaser is responsible for all fees or taxes, including the documentary stamp tax. At the discretion of the Successor Trustee, the purchaser may be required to deposit with the Successor Trustee, at the time of the sale, a nonrefundable certified or cashier’s check in the amount of $5,000.00 payable to the Successor Trustee, with the full purchase price, in certified funds, to be received by the Successor Trustee by the end of the day. This sale is made without any warranties as to title or condition of the property.
Eric H. Lindquist
Successor Trustee
Publish Aug. 28, Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25, 2019
565
2019 Permissive Exemption List
Agricultural
Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources
Chadron, NE 69337
230005075 Lots 4-5 W2 lot 6 Blk 34
Western Townlot 2nd Addition
Whitney Irrigation District
Whitney, NE 69367
230007908 Lots 12-13 Blk 8
230002675 - PT NW4NW4
230002681 - N2NE4,PTSW4NE4, PTSE4NE4
230003820
230003821 PT SE4
230003827 PTS2
Charitable
60 Plus Club
Chadron, NE 69337
230006439 Lot pt 6 all of 7-14 Blk 2 Birdsall
Capstone
Chadron, NE 69337
230001583-Personal Property
Chadron Arts Center
Chadron, NE 69337
230004829 Lot 30 Blk 16
Chadron Community Hospital Corp
Chadron, NE 69337
230005793, 230006789, 230006802,, 230005048, 230005049, 230005031
Chadron Housing Authority
Chadron, NE 69337
230006617, 230006420, 230006419, 230006618, 230006176, 230006437, 230006438, 230006600
Chadron Masonic Templecraft Association
Chadron, NE 69337
230004867 Lots 28-29-30 Blk 18
Chadron Native American Center
Chadron, NE 69337
230005271 Pt Lot 13 & All 14, Blk 50
Dawes County Senior Center
Crawford, NE 69339
230007231 Lot 3 Blk 11
Pine Ridge Cycle Association, Inc.
Crawford, NE 69339
230003161 W2NE4NW4, E 240’ of NW4NW4
Pine Ridge Eagles #3601
Crawford, NE 69339
230007201 Lots 34 -35 Blk 9
Post Playhouse, Inc.
Crawford, NE 69339
230007177 BLOCK: 8 LOT: 20-&-E.45’OF 21
You have free articles remaining.
Region I Office of Human Development
Scottsbluff, NE 69363
230003558 Pt N2NW4 (Lot 2 SW 1st Sub Div)
Educational
American Legion Bill Dowling Post #12
Chadron, NE 69337
230004582 Lots 23-30 & N 1’ fo 31, Blk 3
Chadron Model Aviation Club
Chadron, NE 69337
230003179 pt e2nw4nw4, w2 nw4nw4
Chadron Public Library Foundation
Chadron, NE 69337
230005198 Blk 44 Lot S50’ of n1/2 of 2
Dawes County Historical Society
Chadron, NE 69337
230008006 PT NW4/230008046
Museum Assoc. of the American Frontier
Chadron, NE 69337
230003272 Pt SW4NW4 (House Only)
Northwest Community Action Partnership
Chadron, NE 69337
230005677 Lot S2 3 all 4 Blk 96
230004716 Lot 27 Blk 10
230007199 Lots 30-31 Blk 9
Religious
Berean Fundamental Church
Chadron, NE 69337
230004977 Lots 9-10, Blk 27
Bethel Church Community Center
Chadron, NE 69337
230001652 Pt SW4
Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church
Crawford, NE 69339
230007584 Lot 1-6 Blk J Brisbans
Chadron Christian Church
Chadron, NE 69337
230006310 Lot 18 Blk 4, Parry’s Hillcrest
Chadron Church of Christ
Chadron, NE 69337
230005223 Lot 1 Blk 47
Chadron Community Church
Chadron, NE 69337
230006697 Lots 3-10, Hamilton
Christ Community Church
Crawford, NE 69339
230007666 Lots 6-9 Blk 3, Paddocks
Corp. of the Presiding Bishop of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
Salt Lake City, UT 84150-3620
230006727 Lot 4 Southwest 1st
Crawford United Methodist Church
Crawford, NE 69339
230007176 Lot W 50’ 19 Blk 8
First Baptist Church
Chadron, NE 69337
230005531 Lots 1-2 Blk 80/230005841 Lot 101 Replat of lots 57-60 Kenwood
First Congregational Church
Crawford, NE 69339
230007411 Lots 9-10 Blk 30
First Congregational Church
Chadron, NE 69337
230004849 Lots 1-2 Blk 18
Grace Episcopal Church
Chadron, NE 69337
230004958 Lots 1-2-3 Blk 26
Great Plains United Methodist Camps, Inc.
Topeka, KS 66604
230001546 N2NE4
Immanuel Lutheran Church
Chadron, NE 69337
230005720 Lots 7-8-9 Blk 100
Kansas/Nebraska Association of Seventh Day Adventist
Topeka, KS 66614
230007264 Lots 2-3 Blk 14
230007263 Lot 1 Blk 14 Crawford
230005182 Lot 1 Blk 43 Chadron, PT SW4 18-33-48 Chadron
230003197 - pt sw4
New Covenant Church of the Nazarene
Chadron, NE 69337
230005352 Lot 1 Blk 56
Open Door Church
Chadron, NE 69337
230001627 Pt SE4NW4/230001622 SW4 NW4NE4
Our Saviors Lutheran Church
Chadron, NE 69337
230006281 Lot 26 Blk 3 Parry’s Hillcrest
230006285 Lot 303132 Blk 3 Parry’s Hillcrest
Ridgeview Bible Church
Chadron, NE 69337
230006167 Pt Outlot A, Normal Heights
St John the Baptist Church
Crawford, NE 69339
230007688- lot 7-12 blk 6 Paddocks
St Patricks Catholic Church
Chadron, NE 69337
230000474 PtNW4NW4, Marsland Lots
230005595 Lot 10 & S2 lot 11 Blk 85
230008070 Blk 76 PTC 3rd
United Methodist Church-Chadron
Chadron, NE 69337
230005639 Lots 7-12 Blk 91
Whitney Methodist Church
Chadron, NE 69337
230007874 Lot 8 Blk 4