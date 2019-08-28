{{featured_button_text}}

The Dawes County Board of Commissioners is accepting bids for a generator and installation on the Dawes County Courthouse grounds. Bids are to be turned into the Dawes County Clerk’s Office no lat-er than Sept. 9, 2019, by 4:00 p.m. MST. Bid specifications can be picked up at the same location. A pre-bid meeting will happen on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. All bids will be opened on Sept. 10, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. during the Board of Commissioners regular meeting.

Publish Aug. 14, 21, 28, 2019

NOTICE

In the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska

Estate of Marceen A. Nichols, Deceased. Case No. PR 19 - 27

Notice is hereby given that on August 21, 2019, in the County Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, Theodore Nichols, whose address is 177 Lake Street, Chadron, NE 69337, has been informally appointed as Personal Representative of this intestate Estate. Creditors of this Estate must file their claims with this Court on or before October 28, 2019, or be forever barred.

/s/ Clerk Magistrate

Matthew R. Watson, NSBA #24735

Crites, Shaffer, Connealy,

Watson, Patras & Watson, P.C., LLO

201 East Third Street, PO Box 1070

Chadron, Nebraska 69337

(308) 432-3339

Publish Aug. 28, Sept. 4, 11, 2019

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District will hold a Regular Board Meeting, at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday September 5, 2019, at the UNWNRD office, 430 E 2nd ST. Chadron, NE. An agenda of the matter to be considered at such date, time, and place is kept continually current, and is available for public inspection during normal business hours at the Upper Niobrara White Natural Resource District’s office at 430 East Second Street, Chadron, Nebraska.

Publish Aug. 28, 2019

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING: Notice is hereby given that the Dawes County Travel Board will conduct its regular monthly meeting Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 9:30 a.m. at Crawford City Hall (135 Elm St., Crawford, NE).

Publish Aug. 28, 2019

Dawes County Cemetery Roster

Parcel ID, Name, Legal Description, Section, Township, Range

230000434 MARSLAND CEMETARY PT OF NE4NE4 27 29 51

230000474 ST PATRICKS CATHOLIC CHURCH PT.NW4NW4-MARSLAND LOTS 34 29 51

230000660 PLEASANT MEADOW CEMETERY PT. SW4 7 30 48

230000840 HILAND CEMETERY ASSOCIATION PT NE4 0 0 0

230001048 EVERGREEN CEMETERY NW4NW4 27 30 51

230001351 PEOPLES CEMETARY 5 ACRES IN PT. NW4SW4 32 31 47

230001655 BETHEL CEMETERY 1.5 ACRES IN PT. SW4 3 31 50

230001836 CROW BUTTE CEMETERY AKA HARVEY CEMETERY 225 SQ FT IN PT. 19 19 31 51

230001860 END OF THE TRAIL CEMETERY ASSOCIATION .04 ACRES IN SE4SE4NE4 26 31 51

230001980 ST JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH PT.E2NW4 14 31 52

230002525 FLAG BUTTE CEMETERY PT. SE4NE4 0 0 0

230002668 WHITNEY CEMETERY 3.6 ACRES IN PT. SW4SE4 1 32 51

230002879 CRAWFORD CEMETERY PT. NW4SE4 27 32 52

230002881 CITY OF CRAWFORD PT NE4SE4 27 32 52

230003216 GREENWOOD CEMETERY PT. NW4NE4 19 33 48

230003251 HIGHLAND CEMETERY ASSOCIATION PT.SE4SE4 23 33 48

230003618 SHISLER CEMETERY 2 ACRES IN PT. NE4 33 33 49

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

You are hereby notified that pursuant to a power of sale contained in the deed of trust in the original principal amount of $37,213.00 executed by Connie J. Shell, an unmarried woman, which was filed for record on December 21, 2009 as Instrument No. 2009-01661 in the office of the Register of Deeds of Dawes County, Nebraska, the property described below will be sold by the undersigned at public auction to the highest bidder for cash or certified or cashier’s check, in the main lobby located on the 2nd floor of the Dawes County Courthouse, 451 Main, in the City of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska at 10:00 a.m. on October 8, 2019:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE (AS DEFINED IN NEB. REV. STAT § 76-201) IN DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA:

LOTS 1 AND 2, BLOCK 14, PADDOCK’S ADDITION, CRAWFORD, DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA

SUBJECT TO RESTRICTIONS, RESERVATIONS, EASEMENT, COVENANTS, OIL, GAS OR MINERAL RIGHTS OF RECORD, IF ANY.

APN: 000010227.

The highest bidder is required to deliver cash or certified funds to the undersigned by the close of business on the day of sale, except this requirement is waived when the highest bidder is the beneficiary. The purchaser is responsible for all fees or taxes, including the documentary stamp tax. At the discretion of the Successor Trustee, the purchaser may be required to deposit with the Successor Trustee, at the time of the sale, a nonrefundable certified or cashier’s check in the amount of $5,000.00 payable to the Successor Trustee, with the full purchase price, in certified funds, to be received by the Successor Trustee by the end of the day. This sale is made without any warranties as to title or condition of the property.

Eric H. Lindquist

Successor Trustee

Publish Aug. 28, Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25, 2019

2019 Permissive Exemption List

Agricultural

Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources

Chadron, NE 69337

230005075 Lots 4-5 W2 lot 6 Blk 34

Western Townlot 2nd Addition

Whitney Irrigation District

Whitney, NE 69367

230007908 Lots 12-13 Blk 8

230002675 - PT NW4NW4

230002681 - N2NE4,PTSW4NE4, PTSE4NE4

230003820

230003821 PT SE4

230003827 PTS2

Charitable

60 Plus Club

Chadron, NE 69337

230006439 Lot pt 6 all of 7-14 Blk 2 Birdsall

Capstone

Chadron, NE 69337

230001583-Personal Property

Chadron Arts Center

Chadron, NE 69337

230004829 Lot 30 Blk 16

Chadron Community Hospital Corp

Chadron, NE 69337

230005793, 230006789, 230006802,, 230005048, 230005049, 230005031

Chadron Housing Authority

Chadron, NE 69337

230006617, 230006420, 230006419, 230006618, 230006176, 230006437, 230006438, 230006600

Chadron Masonic Templecraft Association

Chadron, NE 69337

230004867 Lots 28-29-30 Blk 18

Chadron Native American Center

Chadron, NE 69337

230005271 Pt Lot 13 & All 14, Blk 50

Dawes County Senior Center

Crawford, NE 69339

230007231 Lot 3 Blk 11

Pine Ridge Cycle Association, Inc.

Crawford, NE 69339

230003161 W2NE4NW4, E 240’ of NW4NW4

Pine Ridge Eagles #3601

Crawford, NE 69339

230007201 Lots 34 -35 Blk 9

Post Playhouse, Inc.

Crawford, NE 69339

230007177 BLOCK: 8 LOT: 20-&-E.45’OF 21

Region I Office of Human Development

Scottsbluff, NE 69363

230003558 Pt N2NW4 (Lot 2 SW 1st Sub Div)

Educational

American Legion Bill Dowling Post #12

Chadron, NE 69337

230004582 Lots 23-30 & N 1’ fo 31, Blk 3

Chadron Model Aviation Club

Chadron, NE 69337

230003179 pt e2nw4nw4, w2 nw4nw4

Chadron Public Library Foundation

Chadron, NE 69337

230005198 Blk 44 Lot S50’ of n1/2 of 2

Dawes County Historical Society

Chadron, NE 69337

230008006 PT NW4/230008046

Museum Assoc. of the American Frontier

Chadron, NE 69337

230003272 Pt SW4NW4 (House Only)

Northwest Community Action Partnership

Chadron, NE 69337

230005677 Lot S2 3 all 4 Blk 96

230004716 Lot 27 Blk 10

230007199 Lots 30-31 Blk 9

Religious

Berean Fundamental Church

Chadron, NE 69337

230004977 Lots 9-10, Blk 27

Bethel Church Community Center

Chadron, NE 69337

230001652 Pt SW4

Bethlehem Evangelical Lutheran Church

Crawford, NE 69339

230007584 Lot 1-6 Blk J Brisbans

Chadron Christian Church

Chadron, NE 69337

230006310 Lot 18 Blk 4, Parry’s Hillcrest

Chadron Church of Christ

Chadron, NE 69337

230005223 Lot 1 Blk 47

Chadron Community Church

Chadron, NE 69337

230006697 Lots 3-10, Hamilton

Christ Community Church

Crawford, NE 69339

230007666 Lots 6-9 Blk 3, Paddocks

Corp. of the Presiding Bishop of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints

Salt Lake City, UT 84150-3620

230006727 Lot 4 Southwest 1st

Crawford United Methodist Church

Crawford, NE 69339

230007176 Lot W 50’ 19 Blk 8

First Baptist Church

Chadron, NE 69337

230005531 Lots 1-2 Blk 80/230005841 Lot 101 Replat of lots 57-60 Kenwood

First Congregational Church

Crawford, NE 69339

230007411 Lots 9-10 Blk 30

First Congregational Church

Chadron, NE 69337

230004849 Lots 1-2 Blk 18

Grace Episcopal Church

Chadron, NE 69337

230004958 Lots 1-2-3 Blk 26

Great Plains United Methodist Camps, Inc.

Topeka, KS 66604

230001546 N2NE4

Immanuel Lutheran Church

Chadron, NE 69337

230005720 Lots 7-8-9 Blk 100

Kansas/Nebraska Association of Seventh Day Adventist

Topeka, KS 66614

230007264 Lots 2-3 Blk 14

230007263 Lot 1 Blk 14 Crawford

230005182 Lot 1 Blk 43 Chadron, PT SW4 18-33-48 Chadron

230003197 - pt sw4

New Covenant Church of the Nazarene

Chadron, NE 69337

230005352 Lot 1 Blk 56

Open Door Church

Chadron, NE 69337

230001627 Pt SE4NW4/230001622 SW4 NW4NE4

Our Saviors Lutheran Church

Chadron, NE 69337

230006281 Lot 26 Blk 3 Parry’s Hillcrest

230006285 Lot 303132 Blk 3 Parry’s Hillcrest

Ridgeview Bible Church

Chadron, NE 69337

230006167 Pt Outlot A, Normal Heights

St John the Baptist Church

Crawford, NE 69339

230007688- lot 7-12 blk 6 Paddocks

St Patricks Catholic Church

Chadron, NE 69337

230000474 PtNW4NW4, Marsland Lots

230005595 Lot 10 & S2 lot 11 Blk 85

230008070 Blk 76 PTC 3rd

United Methodist Church-Chadron

Chadron, NE 69337

230005639 Lots 7-12 Blk 91

Whitney Methodist Church

Chadron, NE 69337

230007874 Lot 8 Blk 4

