595
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of an Order for Sale issued by the Clerk of the District Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, wherein Equivest Financial, LLC., is Plaintiff and Marilyn Hinn, Hinn Investments, LLC., United States of America, John Doe, Jane Doe, and any and All Persons who have or claim some lien upon or Interest in the Real Estate, are Defendants. I will sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash in District Court at the Courthouse in said County and State on the 17th Day of October 2019 at 10:00 o’clock a.m., the following described real estate:
Lot 16, Block 32, Western Town Lot Company’s Second Addition to the original Town (now City) of Chadron, Dawes County, Nebraska, commonly known as 335 Ann Street, Chadron, Nebraska.
To satisfy a judgment in the amount of $34,316.67 together with interest, costs, abstracting expense, and expenses of sale, less payments made, if any.
The property will be sold subject to unpaid real estate taxes and assessments, if any.
Terms of Sale: 15% date of sale; balance upon confirmation. All bids must be in person (no phone or mail-in bids).
Dawes County Sheriff
Sherriff Karl J. Dailey
Publish Sept. 25, Oct. 2, 9, 16, 2019
616
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
For default in the payment of debt secured by a deed of trust executed by Anne Batie, dated December 4, 2000, and recorded on December 6, 2000, Document No. 159, in Book No. 648 in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds, Dawes County, Nebraska, the undersigned Successor Trustee will on November 22, 2019, at 3:00 PM, at the Main Lobby of the Dawes County, Courthouse, Chadron, Nebraska, sell at public vendue to the highest bidder for cash:
LOT 173 AND 174, KENWOOD ADDITION TO THE CITY OF CHADRON, DAWES COUNTY, NEBRASKA, commonly known as 240 N Morehead St, Chadron, NE, 69337
subject to all prior easements, restrictions, reservations, covenants and encumbrances now of record, if any, to satisfy the debt and costs.
Edward E. Brink, Successor Trustee
First Publication: October 9, 2019
NOTICE
Pursuant to the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, 15 U.S.C. §1692c(b), no information concerning the collection of this debt may be given without the prior consent of the consumer given directly to the debt collector or the express permission of a court of competent jurisdiction. The debt collector is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose (No. 218117). For more information, visit www.Southlaw.com
Publish Oct. 9, 16, 23, 30, Nov. 6, 2019
613
CITY COUNCIL MEETING PROCEEDINGS
SEPTEMBER 9, 2019
The Mayor and City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska met in regular session in the City Hall Council Chambers at 234 Main Street on the 9th day of September, 2019 at 6:00 o’clock P.M. The following City Councilmembers were present: Keith Crofutt, Mark Werner, Cheryl Welch, George Klein. Councilmembers absent: Miles Bannan. Others present: City Manager Greg Yanker, City Clerk Donna Rust, City Attorney Adam Edmund, Public Works Director Milo Rust, Chief of Police Tim Lordino, and Finance Officer Jeanette Puzzo. Others absent: Zoning/Building Official Janet Johnson.
Vice Mayor Crofutt called the meeting to order and declared a quorum present. The Vice Mayor also read the following before continuing with the meeting: “As required by Section 84-1412, subsection 8 of the Nebraska Statutes, notice is hereby given that a copy of the Open Meetings Act is posted for your examination on the wall inside the door to these City Council Chambers.”
Motion was made and seconded to approve the agenda as written and distributed. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Absent: Bannan. Motion carried.
The following items of business were conducted.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the Consent Agenda, which included the following items:
1) Minutes for City Council Meeting No. 2019-17, August 26, 2019
The Minutes were approved as written and distributed.
2) Correspondence
There was no correspondence to report.
3) Minutes for Boards and Commissions
There were no Minutes from other Boards and Commissions to distribute at this meeting.
The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Absent: Bannan. Motion carried.
Vice Mayor Crofutt proclaimed October, 2019 as Weatherization Month. Floyd Merkel with the Northwest Community Action Partnership was in attendance to speak in support of the proclamation.
Nate Fox, Representative for the League Association of Risk Management (LARM), was in attendance to provide additional information concerning LARM and to answer questions.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-94, which Resolution states: 1) The City Council does hereby authorize the City Manager to proceed with the request for membership into the League Association of Risk Management (LARM); 2) The City Council having reviewed the Agreement for the Establishment and Operation of the League Association of Risk Management Under the Intergovernmental Risk Management Act and the Interlocal Cooperation Act of the State of Nebraska does hereby accept and approve the same.; and 3) The City Council does agree to a three (3) year commitment effective October 1, 2019 for insurance services. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Crofutt. The following Councilmembers voted Nay: None. Absent: Bannan. Resolution No. 2019-94 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Ordinance No. 1410 on its third and final reading:
AN ORDINANCE to establish the amount of certain fees and taxes charged by the City of Chadron for various services including but not limited to Building and Use, Zoning, Library, Occupation Licensing, and Pet Licensing, Water, Wastewater, Drainage Systems and Facilities of the City for Residential Users and Commercial Users (Including Industrial Users) of the City of Chadron for the 2019-2020 Fiscal Year, to provide for the repeal of conflicting ordinances; to provide for an effective date.
City Manager Yanker stated that it is proposed that the $5.00 per participant fee for Seasonal Recreation Facilities be removed from the Fee Ordinance. He explained after the last Council Meeting and re-evaluating this, he was of the opinion that it would be fair to negotiate a memorandum of understanding (MOU) or a contract with each sports organization. The needs for each organization could be taken into consideration in trying to determine the fees involved. The City Manager further explained that the MOU’s/contracts will be brought to the Council for consideration, similar to the arrangement with the Chadron Sharks team.
Jennifer Wallage, Betty Sanchez, and Andy Gooder were in attendance to speak to the Seasonal Recreation Facilities participant fee.
After receiving explanations regarding all of the proposed fee changes, motion was made and seconded to approve Ordinance No. 1410 on its third and final reading. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Absent: Bannan. Ordinance No. 1410 was approved on its third and final reading.
The time being 6:29 o’clock p.m., Vice Mayor Crofutt opened the public hearing for the Annual Budget for Fiscal Year 2019-2020. City Manager Yanker and Finance Officer Jeanette Puzzo provided information regarding the proposed budget. It was noted that an adjustment will need to be made in the Grants Fund (71) due to funds received from the State of Nebraska Department of Transportation for reimbursement of costs for the Airport storage hangar project. It was not anticipated that these funds would be received during the current fiscal year. It was also noted that the Public Safety Equipment Fund (29) contained a clerical error of $37,500.00 (Line Item – Transfers – Capital Project Ambulance (28) which needs to be removed.
Following Council discussion and there being no one from the public wishing to be heard, Vice Mayor Crofutt closed the public hearing at 6:50 o’clock p.m.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-95, which Resolution states for the orderly operation and maintenance of the revenue received by the City from any source, and the expenditures thereof, there is hereby created and established the following funds for the 2019-2020 fiscal year:
General Fund
City Reserves Fund
Capital Project Reserves Fund
Opal Musser (Wilson Park) Restricted Fund
Horse Memorial Fund
Ambulance Fund
Public Safety Fire Equipment/Apparatus Fund
Aquatic Center Construction/Debt Service Fund
LB840 Economic Development Program
LB840 Community Development Betterment Program
KENO (Lottery) Fund
Alliance Community Energy (ACE)
Debt Service Fund
Infrastructure Improvements Fund
Community Development Agency (TIF)
Business Improvement District
Streets Fund
Streets Capital Reserve Fund
Grants Fund
Water Fund
Water Capital Reserve Fund
Wastewater Fund
Wastewater Capital Reserve Fund
Internal Health Service Fund
Fiduciary Fund (150TH Celebration CD Fund
That hereafter all revenues by the City from any source shall be applied to the above set out funds and expended therefrom in accordance with the annual budget approved and adopted by the City Council, in accordance with law.
The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Absent: Bannan. Resolution No. 2019-95 was passed and adopted.
City Manager Yanker provided the Council with background information concerning the proposed 2019-2020 Salary Schedule.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-96, which Resolution states that the City Council hereby adopts the 2019-2020 Chadron Salary Schedule per Exhibit A, effective October 1, 2019. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Crofutt. The following Councilmembers voted Nay: None. Absent: Bannan. Resolution No. 2019-96 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-97, which Resolution states that the City Council, having reviewed the total taxable valuation certified to the City by the County Assessor, and being fully advised in the premises, finds and determines that it is in the best interest of the City that there be an additional 1% (one percent) increase in the City Restricted Funds Authority, which is hereby approved. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Absent: Bannan. Resolution No. 2019-97 was passed and adopted.
The time being 7:03 o’clock p.m., Vice Mayor Crofutt opened the public hearing to consider the Final Tax Levy for the Annual Budget for Fiscal Year 2019-2020. City Manager Yanker advised that the General Fund levy is the same as last year per Council direction and that the levy for the Public Safety Bonds went down, due to the increase in valuation. There being no one else wishing to be heard, Vice Mayor Crofutt closed the public hearing at 7:05 o’clock p.m.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-98, which Resolution states that:
1. The total 2019-2020 property tax request be set at $1,102,856.00 split as follows:
a. General Fund - $1,064,476.00
b. Public Safety Bond - $38,380.00
2. The total assessed value of property differs from last year’s total assessed value by 6%
3. The tax rate which would levy the same amount of property taxes as last year, when multiplied by the new total assessed value of property, would be $0.415430 per $100 of assessed value
4. The City of Chadron proposes to adopt a property tax request that will cause its tax rate to be $0.437733 per $100 of assessed value split as follows:
a. General Fund - $0.422500
b. Public Safety Bond - $0.015233
5. Based on the proposed property tax request and changes in other revenue, the total operating budget of the City of Chadron will exceed last year’s by -4%
6. A copy of this resolution be certified and forward to the County Clerk on or before October 13, 2019.
The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Absent: Bannan. Resolution No. 2019-98 was passed and adopted.
The Council considered Ordinance No. 1411 on its third and final reading:
AN ORDINANCE to adopt the 2019-2020 budget statement to be termed the Annual Appropriations Bill, to appropriate sums for necessary expenses and liabilities; directing the publication of this Ordinance and prescribing the time when this Ordinance shall be in full force and effect.
Councilmember Welch moved to approve Ordinance No. 1411 on its third and final reading. Seconded by Councilmember Werner. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Absent: Bannan. Ordinance No. 1411 was approved on its third and final reading.
Motion was made and seconded to approve the list of claims as submitted. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Absent: Bannan. Motion carried.
A & I Distributors, Su, 443.40; A.M. Leonard, Inc., Su, 18.24; Arrow Building Center, Su, 130.89; Bound Tree Medical, LLC, Su, 226.22; Brennan Electric, Inc., Electrical Work, 724.00; Business Connection, Su, 389.72; Century Link, Se, 248.10; Chadron Glass & Windows, Inc., Su, 4,250.00; Chadron Motor Company, Se, 53.14; Chadron State College, 2018-2019 Work Study, 718.47; Chadron, City of, Dental Insurance Side Fund, 1,353.23; Chadron, City of, Health Insurance Side Fund, 26,769.39; Chadron, City of, FICA thru 9/03/19, 6,784.66; Chadron, City of, Payroll thru 9/03/19; 93,931.18; CityServiceValcon, AvGas Fuel, 15,130.17; Coe Engineering, Engineering Services, 540.00; Danko Emergency Equipment, Engine 32 Valve Repair, 951.25; DAS State Acctg-Central Finance, Se, 558.62; Emerson, Sherrie, Utility Deposit Refund, 37.63; First National Bank of North Platte, HSA thru 9/03/19, 885.50; Feld Fire, Su, 134.00; Galls, LLC, Su, 180.89; Golden West Industrial Supply, Su, 145.01; Great Plains Communications, Su. 341.95; Ideal Linen Supply, Su, 111.48; Intralinks, Inc., Se, 1,437.14; John Deere Financial, Su, 1,136.73; Knecht Home Center, Downtown Plaza Fencing - LB840 Funds, 6,847.57; League of Nebraska Municipalities, 2019 Annual Conference, 420.00; Lincoln Financial Life Insurance, Life Insurance, 588.03; Mid-American Research Chemical, Su, 360.00; Mobius Communications Company, Se, 940.00; Nebraska Municipal Clerk’s Assoc., Membership Dues, 45.00; Nebraskaland Tire, Su, 655.40; Neofunds By Neopost, Postage, 500.00; Old Dominion Brush, Su, 485.88; Olsson Associates, Storage Hangar, 12,198.88; One Call Concepts, Inc., Locate Requests, 44.15; Outlaw Printers, Su, 500.00; Petersen Drug, Su, 192.00; Police Legal Sciences, Subscription, 600.00; Quality Tire, Su, 199.95; Rapid City Journal, Publications/Advertising, 338.27; Regional Care, Inc., Health Claims Paid, 89,949.64; Regional Care, Inc., Dental Insurance Premium, 32.00; Regional Care, Inc., Health Insurance Premium, 22,706.71; Sandbag Store, LLC, Su, 530.00; Sandry Fire Supply LLC, Su, 10,980.00; Simon Materials, Red Rock/Asphalt, 3,864.32; Skeeters Napa Auto Parts, Su, 552.91; Solid Waste Agency of NW Nebr, Collections, 56,107.07; Tyler Technologies, Annual Software Maintenance, 15,852.17; US Postmaster, Utility Billing Postage, 432.32; Vantagepoint Trust, Employee Pension, 3,308.16; Vantagepoint Trust, Police Pension, 1,777.50; Various City Employees, Personal Wellness Activity, 100.00; Verizon Wireless, Se, 1,000.79; Wahlstrom Ford, Se, 500.26; Wellness Partners, Health Fair Expense, 7,050.00; Western Communications, Inc., Maintenance, 332.00; Western States Bank, HSA thru 9/03/19, 80.34; Wex Bank (Pump & Pantry), Fuel Charges, 5,650.89; Total: $403,353.22
The foregoing schedule of claims is published in accordance with Nebraska Revised Statutes 19-1102.
The Council considered Resolution No. 2019-99, which Resolution states that the absence of Miles Bannan from the regular Council Meeting held September 9, 2019 is hereby excused by the Council for reason of personal business and that this Resolution shall be entered upon the journal. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Resolution No. 2019-99 was passed and adopted.
Councilmember Welch stated that she appreciates everyone and is looking forward to spirited discussions in the future.
Councilmember Klein commented on the budget process and the need to continue to look for ways to cut expenditures and keep taxes low.
Vice Mayor Crofutt stated that he appreciates the Police Department and the assistance they have provided with traffic control at the City schools. He said the traffic has been running smoothly so far this school year.
Motion was made and seconded to adjourn the meeting at 7:20 o’clock p.m. The following Councilmembers voted Aye: Werner, Welch, Klein, Crofutt. The following voted Nay: None. Absent: Bannan. Motion carried.
CITY OF CHADRON
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Oct. 9, 2019
615
SWANN Board of Director’s Meeting
September 19, 2019
Chairman Jake Stewart called the September 19, 2019 Board of Director’s meeting to order at 7:00 p.m. at the City Hall Chambers, 234 Main St, Chadron, NE. The following members were present for roll call; Chadron, George Klein; Clinton, Roy Retzlaff; Dawes County, Jake Stewart; Harrison, Dashiell Rohan; Hemingford, Richard Wacker; Rushville, Brian Snyder and Sheridan County, Loren Paul. Members absent; Crawford, Gordon, Hay Springs, Sioux County and Whitney. Stewart pointed out the Open Meetings Act in the rear of the room.
Approval of Agenda
Stewart presented the agenda. Nemeth pointed out Agenda Item Number Nine and moved to add Resolution 2019-06 in order to pass Scrap Tire Policy. Member Rohan moved to approve the amended agenda. Member Wacker seconded the motion. All members present voting aye. Motion carried.
Approval of July 18, 2019 Minutes
Chairman Stewart presented the July 18, 2019 minutes. Member Retzlaff moved to approve the minutes. Member Paul seconded the motion. Members voting aye; Chadron, Clinton, Dawes County, Harrison, Hemingford, and Sheridan County. Members abstaining, Rushville. Motion carried.
Approval of Claims/Budget July 2019
Executive Director Jack Nemeth reviewed the July claims budget for the Board. At the end of July, the Agency was 17% through the fiscal year. On the revenue side, the Agency was at 17.56% of anticipated. Nemeth pointed out contractual income, gate fees, income from Dawes, Sheridan & Sioux Counties, special assessments, and other income. On the expense side the Agency was at 20.51% of anticipated. Nemeth pointed out engineering, plant improvement, fuel, disposal fees, wages, & motor equipment repairs. Nemeth explained that the reason for the monthly shortfall was due to the funds spent towards Engineering and Plant Improvement, namely replacing the conveyor at the Transfer Station. While we have the funds available in reserve accounts, the funds have not yet been transferred to match the payments and consequently result in a deficit at the bottom line at this time. Nemeth reviewed the reserve accounts for the Board indicating all are being funded properly. Nemeth reviewed the paid bills for the Board pointing out check numbers 44306, 44311, 44314, 44316, 44321, and 44359. Chairman Stewart pointed out 44364 for clarification. Nemeth reviewed the tonnage report for the Board and pointed out Yard Waste Out, Animal Carcasses, Crushed Concrete Out and the Total Tons Landfilled. Member Paul moved to approve the July Claims/Budget. Member Retzlaff seconded the motion. All members present voting aye. Motion carried.
Approval of Claims/Budget August 2019
Executive Director Jack Nemeth reviewed the June claims budget for the Board. At the end of August, the Agency was 25% through the fiscal year. On the revenue side, the Agency was at 25.74% of anticipated. Nemeth pointed out gate fees, the towns and counties, and other income. On the expense side, the Agency was at 28.48% of anticipated. Nemeth pointed out fuel, self-insurance expense, wages, & motor equipment repairs. Nemeth pointed out that the earmarked funds been transferred from the appropriate accounts per the budget, the cash flow for August would have resulted in a positive cash flow year to date of about $37,000. The funds transferred during September obviously do not show up in August budgetary results. Nemeth reviewed the reserve accounts with the Board of Director’s, indicating that all are being funded properly according to the budget. Nemeth reviewed the paid bills for the Board pointing out check numbers 44432, 44439, 44445, 44447, 44507, 44547, 44554, and 44557. Member Retzlaff pointed out 44449 for clarification. Nemeth reviewed the tonnage report for the Board pointing out Yard Waste Out, Crushed Concrete Out and the Total Tons Landfilled. Member Paul moved to approve the August Claims/Budget. Member Retzlaff seconded the motion. All members present voting aye. Motion carried.
Presentation of Annual Audit by Gardner, Loutzenhiser, and Ryan CPA’s for Fiscal Year 2018-2019.
Mr. Vince Ryan was present from GLR to review the audit with the Board. Mr. Ryan indicated that it was a clean audit report. Member Klein asked if there was a comparison from the previous year as requested. Mr. Ryan noted that he was unaware of this and next year they would include the prior year numbers for comparison purposes. Mr. Ryan indicated that the savings in insurance premiums and the decrease in contract services, accounted for a decrease in expenditures. Member Rohan moved to approve the audit as presented. Member Klein seconded the motion. The Board thanked Mr. Ryan for his time.
Request by Mr. Marvin Phillips to Address the Board Regarding Lien
Nemeth filled the Board in on the situation with Mr. Marvin Phillips. Mr. Phillips was unware of the Lien place upon his property. Mr. Phillips called the SWANN office a couple weeks ago to figure out why the lien was placed. Mr. Phillips stated he sold this property a few years ago. According to the Sheridan County Assessor, this property has not been sold within the last five years. The account was being paid for several years and then payment stopped. SWANN sent Mr. Phillips a certified letter informing him of the pending action against his property and Mr. Phillips had signed for the letter. Mr. Phillips stated that he does not pay much attention to his mail. The Lien was for 2017. Mr. Phillips states he lives in Hay Springs, but gets his mail at this property in Gordon. Nemeth pointed out the 90 day refund policy. Chairman Stewart apprised Mr. Phillips stating that he will be paying the 2017 Lien put against his property. Mr. Phillips stated he will go to the Sheridan County Treasurer’s office and get this Lien paid.
Request by Mr. Jerry Stumph, owner of Stumph Sanitation in Crawford, to address the Board Regarding Mileage Reimbursement
Mr. Jerry Stumph came before the board pointing out the extra mileage Stumph Sanitation and H & H Sanitation accrued by going to the Landfill during the Baler Breakdown. Mr. Stumph pointed out the date showing all the trips and mileage he made to the landfill during that time. Mr. Stumph submitted a bill to Nemeth and never received a payment. Mr. Stumph spoke to Nemeth last week and Nemeth stated this should be brought before the board to determine reimbursement. Stumph described how he determined his mileage to the Board. Stumph pointed out the money he was saving SWANN by hauling the garbage to the Landfill. By Stumph hauling to the Landfill, he stated he saved SWANN money by not having to bale the garbage and not having to haul it ourselves to the Landfill. Chairman Stewart asked Nemeth what the contract was we had with Crawford and Hemingford or with Stumph Sanitation and H & H Sanitation. Nemeth pointed out there is an Interlocal Agreement with Crawford and Hemingford. Crawford has sent SWANN a copy of the contract with Stumph Sanitation, but no contract has been received from Hemingford regarding the contract with H & H Sanitation. Nemeth states he believes it would be fair to pay for the requested mileage as the Board has done before, but would like the Board to make the final decision. Nemeth asked Stumph if he had contacted the City of Crawford about being reimbursed, and Stumph said no. Nemeth pointed out there is no contract stating SWANN is responsible to pay for those extra miles accrued during a breakdown. Member Paul stated to get an agreement in writing going forward. Member Rohan moved to pay both Stumph Sanitation and H & H Sanitation $3/mile when broke down for an extended period of time going forward. Member Retzlaff seconded the motion. Motion carried.
Resolution 2019-05: Approval of Insurance Renewal with LARM
You have free articles remaining.
Executive Director Nemeth apprised the Board of renewal requirements for insurance coverage, this is all other insurance except health insurance with LARM. Last year, the Agency paid $56,090. This year, with 180 notice and 3 year commitment, brings the total down to $43,426.28. LARM Representative, Nate Fox, was able to get the Collection Truck Driver’s classified as Driver’s instead of Sanitation Workers, which reduced the amount paid for Workman’s Comp. Member Paul moved to accept the 180 day notice of termination and a 3 year commitment/5% discount. Member Wacker seconded the motion. All members present voting aye. Motion carried.
Resolution 2019-06: SWANN Scrap Tire Disposal Policy
Nemeth pointed out the Agency takes four car/light truck tires free per day per customer. This was set up for the individual who may get one new set of tires per year, but this has been getting abused. Member Retzlaff pointed out this was set up for individuals, not commercial tire dealers or businesses. Nemeth pointed out the Agency is having to pay $15,000-20,000 per year on those four free tires per day that are brought in. Chairman Stewart pointed out SWANN is the only Agency is the only one in Nebraska, South Dakota, Wyoming and Colorado that does not charge for tires. Member Paul stated the Agency should start charging for all tires. Nemeth pointed out most tire dealers are charging the $3/tire disposal fee when putting a new set of tires on the vehicle and then bringing them to SWANN free of charge. Member Paul moved to set the following charges on tires starting November 1, 2019; $3/tire on car and light truck tires, $6/tire on semi-truck tires, $20/tire on tractor/ag implement/irrigation tires, and $30/tire for heavy equipment tires. Member Klein seconded the motion. Chadron, Dawes County, Hemingford, Rushville, and Sheridan County voting aye. Clinton and Harrison voting nay. Motion carried.
Director’s Report
Nemeth apprised the Board on the following items;
• The conveyor belt replacement will be here the first week of October. SWANN Employees will be doing the demolition on the old belt to help defray costs. A 12,000 pound telehandler with outriggers is going to be rented. $70,000 in funds have been transferred to help cover costs and funds transferred from Contingency funds to help out the bottom line. Funds will also be transferred to cover the costs of repermitting.
• The recycling status is still at a standstill with prices very low. Cardboard is priced at $20/ton, Plastic at $0/Ton, Office Paper at $0/Ton and Newspaper at $10/Ton. Sold a load of cardboard last week for $20/ton before it goes bad and is unable to be sold.
• A chemical reaction event took place at the transfer station on July 31, 2019. Fumes from a bale that had chlorine tablets reacted in the transfer station resulting in three employees going to the hospital. The fire department was called and resolved the situation. The NDEE was contacted and the bales that contained the chlorine tablets were able to be taken to the landfill the following day. A safety meeting was conducted the following day to prevent injuries in the future.
• The new collection truck will be in Texas to get the body put on the first to middle of October and they have 45 days to get that done. The truck should be delivered to SWANN by the middle of November.
Executive Session
At 8:23 p.m., Member Retzlaff moved to enter executive session to allow legal counsel to discuss legal issues. Member Rohan seconded the motion. All members present voting aye. Motion carried. At 8:42 p.m., Member Paul moved to exit executive session. Member Wacker seconded the motion. All members present voting aye. Motion carried. Motion by Member Rohan directed Executive Director Nemeth to instruct SWANN Attorney Mr. Dennis King to pursue Dawes County regarding SWANN liens. Member Retzlaff seconded the motion. Motion carried.
Adjourn
There being no further business before the Board at 8:51 p.m. Chairman Stewart declared the meeting adjourned.
Secretary/Treasurer
Chairman
Publish Oct. 9, 2019
617
SECTION 00 10 00
PROJECT 027-260-CSB02
NOTICE TO BIDDERS
Sealed proposals for furnishing all plant, equipment, transportation, tools, materials, labor and skills necessary and incidental to perform all work described in the Proposed Contract Documents entitled:
NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
STATEWIDE STORAGE BUILDINGS
will be received at the Department of Transportation Operations Division, located at 5001 S. 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska, until 3:00 PM, local time on Thursday, October 31, 2019 and will then be publicly opened and read aloud.
The said Documents have been prepared by Sinclair Hille Architects and may be obtained from A & D Technical Supply for a refundable deposit of $50.00, contact 402-474-5454 to obtain documents. Documents are also available for viewing at A&D Technical Supply, Lincoln Builders Bureau, and Omaha Builders Exchange.
A non-mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday, October 16, 2019 9:30 AM, local time (Central Time) at Department of Transportation Operations Division, 5001 South 14th Street, Lincoln, NE.
Project Description: In general, Work consists of a new post frame (uninsulated) 30’ x 50’ cold storage building proposed to be constructed at up to twenty-six separate NDOT yards located throughout the State of Nebraska. The proposed locations are:
Lincoln, NE
Falls City, NE
Pawnee City, NE
Palmyra, NE
Omaha, NE
Fremont, NE
Plattsmouth, NE
Wayne, NE
Humphrey, NE
Lyons, NE
Niobrara, NE
Sidney, NE
Crawford, NE
Kimball, NE
Bridgeport, NE
Gordon, NE
Chadron, NE
Thedford, NE
Hyannis, NE
Broken Bow, NE
Gothenburg, NE
Oconto, NE
Sutherland, NE
Stapleton, NE
Benkelman, NE
Merriman, NE
At each site, the Work will include all work associated with constructing a reinforced concrete foundation system, a reinforced concrete building slab bearing on a compacted granular base and a fully complete post frame building system consisting of wood framing members, pre-manufactured metal plate connected wood trusses, metal wall panels, a standing seam metal roof, a 10’x 10’ sectional overhead door, a hollow metal door and frame and two fiberglass windows as documented in the Construction Drawings located at the end of this Project Specification Booklet.
NDOT shall be solely responsible for performing all rough and final grading services and is also responsible for preparing a “pad ready” site for the successful bidder to build on that is to meet (or exceed) minimum soil bearing capacity requirements stipulated in the Construction Drawings.
At NDOT’s discretion, NDOT may elect to award each site to twenty five different successful bidders or award one or more sites to multiple successful bidders or NDOT may opt to award all twenty five sites to a single successful bidder. Under no circumstances will a particular site be awarded to more than one successful bidder.
All bids shall be made on the printed proposal forms attached to and made a part of the Proposed Contract Documents and submitted in a sealed envelope marked “STATEWIDE STORAGE BUILDINGS BID”. Bids which are mailed shall be placed in a separate sealed envelope, labeled as described in this paragraph, inside the mailing envelope.
Bids mailed to this office shall be addressed to: Nebraska Dept. of Transportation Operations Division-attn: Liz Salisbury PO Box 94759 Lincoln, NE 68509-4759
Bids delivered in person shall be delivered to: Nebraska Dept. of Transportation Operations Division-attn: Liz Salisbury 5001 South 14th Street Lincoln, NE
Please note: This location is the Operations Building located south of the State Penitentiary.
NOTICE: Bids submitted by facsimile or electronic transmission are NOT ACCEPTABLE.
Each Bidder must submit with the bid a certified or cashiers’ check or a bid bond on AIA form A310 in an amount equal to five (5%) of the bid.
The character and amount of security must be submitted by the Contractor for the performance of the Contract is stated in the proposed contract documents.
Bidders may not withdraw their bids for a period of at least sixty (60) days after the scheduled closing time for the receipt of the bids.
The State of Nebraska, Department of Transportation reserves the right to reject any or all bids and re-advertise for Bids; reserves the right to waive informalities and irregularities and to make awards on bids which furnish the materials and construction that will in their opinion serve the best interests of the State.
Oct. 9, 16, 23, 2019
606
NOTICE OF DIVORCE PROCEEDING
(With Children)
CI19-69
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF Dawes COUNTY, NEBRASKA
Korin Dunbar, Plaintiff
Vs.
Casey Carter, Defendant
TO: Casey Carter, whose whereabouts are unknown upon whom personal service of summons cannot be had, and is the defendant in said proceedings: You are notified that on July 29, 2019, Plaintiff Korin Dunbar filed a Complaint against you in the District Court of Dawes County, Nebraska, at case no. 19-69, the object of which is to obtain a dissolution of marriage on the ground that the marriage is irretrievably broken, to obtain an equitable division of the property, and to determine custody and child support, among other things.
You are required to answer said Complaint on or before Nov. 15, 2019, or said Complaint against you will be taken as true.
Korin Dunbar
105 N Main
Chadron, NE 69337
Publish Oct. 2, 9, 16, 2019
611
NOTICE OF MEETING OF PLANNING COMMISSION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a meeting of the Planning Commission will be held at 5:00 P.M. on Monday, October 14, 2019, in the City Hall Conference Room at 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, which meeting will be open to the public. An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of the City Clerk at City Hall. The agenda may be modified at such meeting only to include items of an emergency nature.
/s/ Donna J. Rust
City Clerk
Publish Oct. 9, 2019
612
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held by the City Council of the City of Chadron, Nebraska, on the 21st day of October, 2019, at 6:00 o’clock P.M., or as soon thereafter as can be heard, in the City Hall Council Chambers, 234 Main Street, Chadron, Nebraska, to present the 2020 ONE AND SIX YEAR ROAD CONSTRUCTION AND IMPROVEMENT PLAN to be conducted in the City of Chadron, as prepared and submitted to the City Council by the Public Works Director and the City Street Superintendent, at which time all parties and citizens in interest shall have an opportunity to be heard.
City Clerk
Publish Oct. 9, 16, 2019
614
Notice of Regular Meeting
Chadron Public Schools
A Regular Meeting of the Chadron Public School Board of Education is scheduled for 5:30 pm on Monday, October 14, 2019. The meeting will be held in the Office of the Superintendent 602 E. 10th Street, Chadron, NE 69337. An agenda may be obtained from the Office of the Superintendent at the above address. The Meeting is open to the public.
Publish Oct. 9, 2019
607
Notice of Organization
of
Harmony Enterprises, L.L.C.
A NEBRASKA LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY
Notice is hereby given that Harmony Enterprises, L.L.C., a Nebraska Limited Liability Company, has been organized under the laws of the State of Nebraska, with its registered office at 60 East Dakota Junction. The registered agent at said office is Lyndall D. Miller. The purposes for which the Company is organized is to carry on all business of producing organic produce, poultry, and farm and ranch products of all types, and to cultivate and harvest grains, hay and farm products of all kinds, and to breed, raise, buy, pasture, prepare for market, sell or otherwise deal in cattle and other livestock of all kinds, and to conduct any lawful act concerning any and all lawful business. Perpetual existence of the Company commenced when the Certificate of Organization was filed with the Nebraska Secretary of State on May 3rd, 2019. The affairs of the Company are to be conducted by the Members pursuant to an Operating Agreement duly adopted by the Company.
Harmony Enterprises, L.L.C.
Randy D. Cullers, NSBA # 20972
P.O. Box 1000
266 Chadron Ave.
Chadron, Nebraska 69337
(308) 432-9631
Publish Oct. 2, 9, 16, 2019
618
N O T I C E
A total of 157 cases will be heard by the Board in October, 2019. The following case(s) sentenced in Dawes County will be seen by the Board of Parole.
October 25, 2019 – 9:30 a.m.
Omaha Correctional Center, Omaha, Nebraska
Roan Eagle, Orlando 80013 Burglary
ROSALYN COTTON, CHAIR
NEBRASKA BOARD OF PAROLE
Publish Oct. 9, 2019
608
NOTICE
The Section 8 Administrative Plan will be available for review at the Chadron Housing Authority Office located at 740 Pine Street throughout October. Please call 308-432-3340 for an appointment.
Publish Oct. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, 2019