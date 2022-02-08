4-H, Fair promotion contest underway

Dawes County 4-H and the Agricultural Society have teamed up to offer youth, ages 5-18, an opportunity to work on their promotional and marketing skills.

The Ag. Society is looking for a theme for the 2022 Dawes County Fair, which will be held July 29 - Aug. 6. The winning idea will be used in all advertising material throughout the summer. Additionally, the winner will also receive a free family pass to all paid events at the fair.

Dawes County 4-H is in need of promotional posters to showcase what the program represents in our county. The Executive 4-H Council is sponsoring $20, for the winners in each age division: 5-10 and 11-18. In addition, all posters will be on display throughout the year at various locations in the county and during the Dawes County Fair.

Entry deadline is Monday, Feb. 28, and complete contest rules are available online at northernpanhandle.unl.edu or at the Nebraska Extension Dawes County office at 250 Main St., Suite 8, Chadron. Please call 308-432-3373 for more information, and bring submissions to the Dawes County Extension Office or email tessa.reece@unl.edu.

Nebraska 4-H is a positive youth development organization that supports young people to reach their aspirations in post-secondary education. Activities such as the promotional theme and poster contest hope to inspire youth interested in the marketing field to learn the skills necessary for that profession.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0