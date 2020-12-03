Additional 12 COVID-related deaths reported

Twelve additional COVID-related deaths in the Panhandle are being reported. This brings the total deaths in the Panhandle to 79. Among the 12 reported deaths are three in Dawes County - a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 70s.

The remaining deaths are:

• Box Butte County - A woman in her 50s

• Cheyenne County - A woman in her 70s

• Scotts Bluff County - Three men in their 60s, two menin their 90s and one woman in her 90s

• Sheridan County - A woman in her 60s

“We share our heartfelt sympathy to the friends and loved ones in the loss of our fellow Panhandle residents. We wish you peace and comfort especially during this holiday season,” expressed Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District Director.

Changes have been made on the quarantine requirements allowing two additional options.

The Governor’s Directed Health Measure determines and establishes the quarantine options in Nebraska. A 14-day quarantine timeframe is still recommended due to the incubation period of COVID (2-14 days).

The following options may be chosen for close contacts: