On a split vote, the Chadron City Council approved a subdivision agreement with Fuller Construction, but only after amending it to save the city nearly $32,000.
After more than 90 minutes of discussion Monday, council members Miles Bannan, Keith Crofutt and Mark Werner voted to approve the agreement, while Cheryl Welch and George Klein voted against the measure.
“It sends a clear message (encouraging economic development),” said Bannan. “It does benefit the community as a whole.”
The subdivision agreement calls for the city to pay for a share of the construction of a water line loop in exchange for Fuller Construction completing the rest of the development of the industrial park currently owned by Northwest Nebraska Development Corporation. The original proposal was that the city pay for 70 percent of the water line, or $222,250. Monday’s discussion resulted in a compromise decreasing the city’s share to 60 percent or $190,500. All five council members approved the amendment to lower the city’s share, but Klein and Welch still voted against the final plan.
“We need an agreement that protects the investment of the City of Chadron,” Klein said. He urged the council to start over on negotiations with Fuller Construction, saying that the water line loop isn’t necessary for the company to move forward with construction of its own company headquarters on one of the lots.
However, the subdivision agreement that spells out the division of costs for the water line loop also outlines agreements about the extension of Stockade Road and the platting of the lots in the industrial park. Fuller Construction is not obligated to purchase the land from NNDC unless the subdivision agreement is approved, said attorney Randy Cullers.
As part of the agreement, the city will pay for 60 percent of the costs of the2,500-foot water line loop construction to bring water access to the remaining lots along Stockade Road. Fuller Construction and the Nebraska Department of Transportation will pay for the entire cost of extending Stockade Road.
“When it’s all said and done, the city will own all of the that infrastructure,” said NNDC Executive Director Deb Cottier.
Fuller Construction will have 48 months to complete the work, and the city will reap the benefit of gaining more than $600,000 in infrastructure improvements at the cost of $190,500, Werner said.
All of the council members said they had spoken to members of the public about the issue, but no one was present at Monday’s meeting to address them. Marguerite Vey-Miller, the retired director of High Plains Community Development Corporation, did submit a letter to the council encouraging them to support the agreement.
“It is obvious city growth is moving westward, and I believe the City should support this expansion with providing the necessary infrastructure to attract future development,” she said.
Future investment is hard to quantify, Cottier said, but economic developers go to work each day on the promise of just that.
“The return to the city needs to be measured in a lot of other ways,” she said.
Infrastructure improvements and the process of subdividing the lots will increase the city’s property tax base, which will take another jump when Fuller Construction sells the lots and additional construction takes place. More investment means new businesses, more jobs, increased sales tax revenues and more home sales in the community, Cottier said.
“(No new businesses) would locate on that property today,” Cottier said. NNDC has been attempting to sell the unimproved lots for roughly 30 years without success.
“This is, in fact, the way business is done across the nation,” Cottier added. Fuller Construction is the only type of business that can justify taking the risk of improving the property, which includes drainage and dirt work above and beyond the infrastructure improvements, because they can do the bulk of their work on their own, she said.
Welch recognized the importance of working with private partners on agreements like this one, but said taxpayers need to believe city projects will improve their day-to-day lives, which seems to be missing in this case. Improving a few blocks of Sixth Street doesn’t benefit everyone in the city, Bannan countered, because not everyone drives down that street, but it does benefit the city, just as this one does.
Welch also cited a lack of transparency about the process, pointing out that most of the public didn’t know about the proposal until it came before the council for a vote a month ago. The proposal was tabled at that time at Crofutt’s suggestion so council members and the public could better understand it. Council members agreed that in the future, major items like this need to be brought forward as a discussion item well ahead of any possible vote to improve transparency.
Still, the council was appreciative that so many members of the public reached out to them with their concerns and questions.
“It’s interesting that this topic created so much debate on both sides of the issue,” Crofutt said.