Agencies celebrate Arbor Day with tree plantings

Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) got a jump start on celebrating Arbor Day (April 30) by planting several trees at Chadron State Park on Tuesday, April 27.

Throughout the past 16 years NPPD has worked with various retail communities it serves, to hold an annual Arbor Day tree planting event, with the past three events being held in Dakota City, Norfolk, and Ogallala respectively. “We look forward to celebrating Arbor Day each year with one of our retail communities,” NPPD Community Outreach Supervisor Heidi Elliott stated. “Chadron State Park seemed like an ideal choice to hold this year’s tree planting as both the park and the Nebraska State Park system celebrate their 100th anniversary this summer.”

“Our Park is thrilled to receive nine new trees, and it comes at the perfect time as we prepare for the Park’s anniversary and helps us recognize Earth Day and Arbor Day. The trees will add beauty and shade to several areas of the Park which have recently been updated or seen new construction,” noted Chadron State Park Superintendent Gregg Galbraith

NPPD was recently acknowledged by Tree Line USA for the 16th consecutive year, for meeting the organization’s standards of training employees in quality tree care and educating the public on tree planting for energy conservation and appropriate planting near power lines.