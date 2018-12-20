The final accounting has been done in Dawes County’s first ever all mail-in election.
Conducting the election cost $18,766.41, though the county will recoup $5,712.07 of that from various governmental entities that must pay the county to have their races on the ballot. The county also recovered more than $1,000 of unused postage expenses, bringing the total expense for Dawes County taxpayers to $11,994.38.
November’s general election was the first time all voters in every precinct cast their ballots by mail; previously the county had four precincts converted to mail-in elections, but still operated a polling location for the remaining precincts. The Secretary of State approved the move for the general election over the summer, making Dawes County one of the few in the state that conducted the entire election process via mail.
Dawes County Clerk Cheryl Feist requested the change hoping it would increase voter turnout and save money, as well as alleviate the difficulties the county has in finding poll workers.
While the mail-in election eliminated the need for several poll workers, comparing elections costs is a difficult task because much of the cost is determined by how many races appear on the ballot. The May primary ballot, for example, had far fewer races on it than the November ballot.
In the 2014 and 2016 elections, when only one precinct was voting by all-mail, the county spent $1,100-1,200 on postage for that precinct and another $4,100-4,900 on operating polling sites. In this year’s May primary election, the county spent $4,100 on postage for four all-mail precincts and another $3,000 on operating the lone polling site in Chadron. In total, the county spent $6,400 on postage in three elections for the all-mail precincts and $12,100 to operate the polling sites.
Voter turn-out, however, was higher in the November election compared to previous non-presidential elections. The county saw a 62 percent turnout this year, as compared to a 46 percent turnout in the 2014 general election. The 2016 general election, which included a presidential race, reported a 63 percent turnout, while this year’s primary election in May had just a 30 percent turnout.