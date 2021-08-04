Alum returns as street superintendent

During the July 19 meeting of Chadron City Council, City Manager announced the hiring of new Street Superintendent Casey Keim. But though new to the position, Keim is already plenty familiar with Chadron.

Keim officially started as the street superintendent last Tuesday, but grew up and attended high school and college in Chadron. He graduated high school in 2000 and went earned his master’s from Chadron State in 2006.

From Chadron, he moved to Omaha, where he worked with finance industries including American General Finance and First Nebraska Educators Credit Union. In 2015, he started working at the government level, for York County as the asset manager. He further explained this included bridge and culvert inspections, hydrology for ditches and running the sign program. Regarding the signs, his duties included replacing stop signs and measuring their reflectivity to make sure it met standards.

In 2018, he left York County and became the highway superintendent at Seward County. As for his return to Chadron, it could be summed up in one word — leisure.