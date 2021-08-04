Alum returns as street superintendent

During the July 19 meeting of Chadron City Council, City Manager announced the hiring of new Street Superintendent Casey Keim. But though new to the position, Keim is already plenty familiar with Chadron.
Keim officially started as the street superintendent last Tuesday, but grew up and attended high school and college in Chadron. He graduated high school in 2000 and went earned his master’s from Chadron State in 2006.
From Chadron, he moved to Omaha, where he worked with finance industries including American General Finance and First Nebraska Educators Credit Union. In 2015, he started working at the government level, for York County as the asset manager. He further explained this included bridge and culvert inspections, hydrology for ditches and running the sign program. Regarding the signs, his duties included replacing stop signs and measuring their reflectivity to make sure it met standards.
In 2018, he left York County and became the highway superintendent at Seward County. As for his return to Chadron, it could be summed up in one word — leisure.
“Everything I like to do for fun is up here,” Keim said. “Mountains and hills, I ended up coming back to Chadron and Rapid [City] way to often so I just decided I was going to move back.” He enjoys hiking, camping and kayaking, with Pactola among his favorite spots.
The first few days on the job in Chadron have been very good, Keim said, emphasizing that there is a great crew in the City of Chadron Street Department. The department’s initial projects under his supervision include hauling for Fuller Construction, for Fuller’s work on Fourth Street between Maple and Mears.
As for the work being done, curbs and gutters are being taken up, and sidewalks are being installed and made ADA-compliant before the curbs and gutters are replaced. In September, the asphalt on the two blocks will be replaced as well.
“We’re just going through our budget season right now,” Keim said, “so we’re looking at what we’re moving from the six-year plan to the one-year plan, and seeing where to go from there.” He was reluctant to name any specific upcoming projects, as nothing has been definitely nailed down.
The city had been without a street superintendent since May, when Wade Yada left the position to become the Dawes County Highway Superintendent.