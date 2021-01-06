Andra Isham Voss

Andrea was also co-owner of Voss Cattle Company, a commercial Angus cow/calf operation, with her husband Galen. She also was co-owner of Isham Land Company and Isham Management Company. She gave her life for the ranch she so dearly loved. She was one heck of a Cattlewoman with a keen eye for cattle.

Andrea was an active member at Grace Episcopal Church where she was a Lay Minister, a part of the Vestry, an Alter Guild, and a passionate Sunday School Teacher. As a result of her devotion to God, generous spirit, and exuberant personality, she was loved by many. Her Christian life will forever remain in the lives of all who knew her.

A miracle happened in January of 2007 after experiencing end-stage renal failure and being on the donor list for five years, never finding a match. Connie Huckfeldt of Chadron astoundingly almost matched perfectly, and selflessly donated her kidney to Andrea. This life-changing act of kindness was a blessing that impacted her emotionally and physically, not only did she gain a kidney but more importantly a lifelong friendship. In the end she fought her cancer with a grace and strength of God that was unparalleled. Her valiant six-year battle ended on Dec, 23, 2020 in her home in Chadron. Her body and soul finally are at rest and peace with her Lord and Savior.