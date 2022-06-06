Arrest for assault, carrying concealed weapon

On Thursday, June 2, at about 7:22 p.m., Sergeant Chet Swanson and Officer Mark Cloyd were dispatched to a report of a disturbance and possible stabbing at a residence located at the trailer court of 1010 Maple Street.

The officers arrived on scene and contacted a male identified as Joseph Little Moon Jr., 37, who directed the officers into the residence where a male victim was located laying on the couch with a stab wound to the upper groin area.

The victim was asked who stabbed him and the victim identified Little Moon as the suspect. Sgt. Swanson spoke with Little Moon who made admissions to the incident, including that he had stabbed the victim with a blade that was concealed within his walking cane.

Chadron rescue personnel arrived on scene and the male victim was transported to the Chadron Community Hospital for treatment of his injuries. The officers collected additional statements and photographed the scene.

As a result of the investigation, Little Moon was placed into custody and transported to the Dawes County Jail where he was booked for the charges of second-degree assault, a Class IIA felony, and carrying concealed weapons, a Class I misdemeanor. Bond for Joseph Little Moon Jr. was set at 10% of $50,000.

The Chadron Police Department was assisted by Chadron Fire Department.

