Jack Arterburn, of Chadron was recently awarded the 2019 Nebraska Section, Society for Range Management (SRM), Outstanding Young Range Professional Award. This award recognizes contributions of younger range professionals to the advancement of the art and science of rangeland management.
Arterburn is currently the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Beef Systems Extension Educator for Northwest Nebraska. Previously, he was a graduate research and teaching assistant at UN-L. As a Beef Systems Educator, Arterburn provides research-based educational programs and resources to assist beef producers meet their goals.
Arterburn is a member of the Nebraska Section Society for Range Management and a council member for the section, a member of The Wildlife Society, and a member of the Nebraska Grazing Conference Advisory Committee. He is also an advisor to the Nebraska Grazing Lands Coalition. In 2018, Jack was named one of the Cattle Business Weekly Top 10 Industry Leaders Under 40. He is also a member of the Tri-County Prescribed Burn Association and serves on its Prescribed Burn Approval Committee.
Arterburn attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and received his MS in Applied Ecology in 2016 and his BS in Fisheries and Wildlife, Habitat Management option with a minor in Grassland Ecology and Management in 2014.