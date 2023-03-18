In 2019, the Chadron Arts Center at Fourth and King was home to Tapped and Uncorked, a fundraiser for the center. Planned as an annual event, it was put on hold due to the Covid pandemic. But plans are already forming for the second year of Tapped and Uncorked.

Essentially, Chadron Arts Center Treasurer Stephanie Baumgarten said, the event invited beer and wine vendors to set up tasting booths. Hors d’oeuvres were also provided.

“We didn’t’ know what to expect, because it had never been done before,” Baumgarten said, “but it was wildly popular and we sold over 150 tickets. It turned out to be a great fundraiser for us. This year will be its second year.”

Food will again be provided for this year’s event, scheduled for Friday, April 21 from 5-9 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, and $30 at the door. Baumgarten noted because of the limited capacity, it’s possible the advance tickets could sell out and there will be none at the door. She further added there will also be live music.

For the price of admissions, people will get 10 tasting tickets, which they can then give to the vendors for drink samples. The vendors will also have full-size products available for sale, and ticket purchasers will receive commemorative wine glasses.

While the list of vendors is still being developed, Baumgarten said the 2019 event included Niobrara Valley Vineyards, Prairie Berry Winery and Bolo Brewery.

Baumgarten explained the Chadron Arts Center, established in 1992, was the former home to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. The mission of the center is to provide and maintain a place to nurture, exhibit and promote community artistic talent and area attractions.

The center is used by long-term tenants, such as the Dance Boutique, but also provides space for events like the Chadron Community Art Show and Teammates fundraiser.

The Tapped and Uncorked event is for ages 21 and older. Tickets are available from Chadron Arts Center Board Members: President Don Foulk, Facilities Caretaker Ron Miller, Jim and Carol Wright, Jessica Fryda, Marguerite Vey-Miller, Joelle Keith, Jody Motz and Baumgarten.