Berton (Bert) Leo Deselms

OMAHA, NE | Berton (Bert) Leo Deselms, 66, of Omaha, Nebraska passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on Monday, February 7th. Bert was born on October 21, 1955 in Kearney, Nebraska as the eldest of three children. He attended Chadron Schools in Chadron, Nebraska and graduated in 1974. In high school he participated in golf, basketball, football and cross country.

Bert was introduced to the game of golf by his maternal grandparents, William (Bump) J. and Bernice (Bun) Nissen. His passion for the sport brought him to Snyder, Texas where he earned his Associate's Degree in Horticulture from Western Texas College. He spent most of his career as a golf course owner/manager in Texas and Kansas before ending his golf employment at Champions Run Golf Course in Omaha as a Senior Golf Course Maintenance Advisor.

Golf was not only his career, but a recreational activity he enjoyed with his mother, daughters, family, and friends. Bert had his first and only hole-in-one at the age of 16 at Ridgeview Country Club in Chadron, Nebraska. His hole-in-one was the first for the newly built course in 1972. His passion for golf was closely rivaled by his passion for Nebraska Husker Football. Bert also had a soft spot for animals, and he became the owner of many strays that his daughters brought home.

Bert lived his last year of life enjoying retirement and caring for his mother in Chadron, Nebraska. There he enjoyed playing cribbage, watching Nebraska Husker Volleyball, cheering on his beloved Huskers, and loyally supporting the local bar, The Favorite, as he did for many years.

Bert was humorous, yet did not mince words. He was loyal and a dedicated father. He enjoyed stock conversations, a good sports bet, and his Budweiser beer. He lived a full life, but what he was most proud of were his daughters and granddaughter.

Bert played a lot of golf, drank his share of beer, and lived the good life.

Bert is survived by his daughters, Jessica Deselms of Ottawa, KS & Sarah Deselms of Omaha, NE; Granddaughter, Maddison Deselms of Omaha NE; his mother, Nancy Deselms of Chadron, NE; brother Jay (Deb) Deselms of Platteville, CO; sister Cyd (Rod) Hanson of Chappell, NE; two nieces and one nephew; and his aunts, uncles and cousins.

Bert was preceded in death by his father, Don Deselms.

The family of Bert Deselms would like to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Hauke and his team at Nebraska Cancer Specialists, the Radiology team at Estabrook Cancer Center, the Medical staff at Methodist Hospital, and everyone at Endless Journey Hospice.

Services to celebrate Bert's life will be held Saturday, February 26, at Grace Episcopal Church in Chadron, Nebraska at 2:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Scatter Joy Acres in Omaha NE

