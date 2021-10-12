Betty Krantz

CHADRON, Neb. | Betty J Krantz passed away at her home in Chadron at the age of 87 on September 30, 2021. She was born in Bixby, South Dakota on April 30, 1934 to Earl and Christine (Patterson) Pullins.

She is survived by her children Lois Folkers of Hay Springs, Nebraska, Laurel Lund of Chadron, Nebraska, and Tom Shumchenia of Hot Springs, South Dakota; 11 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband William F. Krantz; brother Dale Pullins; daughter Linda Teahon, and nephew Jess Horejs.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the Chadron Senior Center. Donations can be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Funeral Services for Betty Krantz of Chadron, Nebraska will be held Friday, October 15, 2021 at 1:00PM at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron, Nebraska. Burial will be held at Bear Butte Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota at a later date.

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.

