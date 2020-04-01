Blanco recalls service in World War II

As the invasion progressed, Blanco recalled, he and his unit kept moving forward until they reached Paris, and there they stayed for a while before continuing forward and crossing the Rhine into Berlin, where they made their headquarters.

After the war, Blanco was part of an occupation force. Over the course of six months, he did “a little bit of everything,” including patrolling the area and questioning suspicious subjects. He also helped guard supplies, and was on guard duty for the President’s plane when he visited. Blanco said the hardest thing was capturing enemy soldiers alive, because they knew they were going to be questioned.

Blanco’s return to the States came on Dec. 7, 1945, first to Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and then back to Nebraska. During his time overseas, the family had moved from Morrill to Scottsbluff and Blanco followed suit. Though he was discharged from the Army as an MP Staff Sergeant, he joined with the Army National Guard unit in Scottsbluff for several years.

Having spent the better part of 20 years there, Blanco said he left in 1962 and has never returned. He further added Scottsbluff “wasn’t the best town for him,” as it was where he got divorced, where he lost his family and where his daughter passed away.