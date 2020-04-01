Blanco recalls service in World War II

September 2, 2020 marks the 75th commemoration of the end of World War II, a war that took the lives of over 400,000 U.S. military personnel. Among those who served in the Second World War is Chadron resident Joe Blanco Sr.
Born in Cregg, California on Aug. 26, 1923, Blanco was six year old when his family moved to Morrill, Nebraska. In third grade, he was pulled out of school to work in the fields. As he and his family were migrant workers, they worked where they could whether it was beets, beans or potatoes. Blanco noted he never returned to formal schooling, and was self-taught from the day he left.
Blanco began his military service when he joined the U.S. Army in 1943. He trained as military police (MP), attending Basic Training first in Utah and then at Camp Ripley in Minnesota. After six months he was shipped overseas and remained in England until D-Day—June 6, 1944—and the invasion of Normandy started.
Blanco said his only thought when it was time to move was “We gotta go, we gotta go.”
As for the landing at Normandy Beach, he described it as a “big Fourth of July.” When the landing craft opened, he and his fellow soldier ran up the sand until his commanding officer told them to stop. They dug in, and being about a quarter-mile from the front line, Blanco’s thoughts were primarily on not getting killed.
As the invasion progressed, Blanco recalled, he and his unit kept moving forward until they reached Paris, and there they stayed for a while before continuing forward and crossing the Rhine into Berlin, where they made their headquarters.
After the war, Blanco was part of an occupation force. Over the course of six months, he did “a little bit of everything,” including patrolling the area and questioning suspicious subjects. He also helped guard supplies, and was on guard duty for the President’s plane when he visited. Blanco said the hardest thing was capturing enemy soldiers alive, because they knew they were going to be questioned.
Blanco’s return to the States came on Dec. 7, 1945, first to Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and then back to Nebraska. During his time overseas, the family had moved from Morrill to Scottsbluff and Blanco followed suit. Though he was discharged from the Army as an MP Staff Sergeant, he joined with the Army National Guard unit in Scottsbluff for several years.
Having spent the better part of 20 years there, Blanco said he left in 1962 and has never returned. He further added Scottsbluff “wasn’t the best town for him,” as it was where he got divorced, where he lost his family and where his daughter passed away.
His move didn’t take him too far, and he lived in Mitchell, working at the beanery during the harvests, but also doing roofing and construction over the next 35 years. He laughed and noted during those years he retired at least five or six times. But, when he reached 80 years old his current wife, Rosemarie, told him he had to stay retired.
Blanco said he felt pretty good while he was working, even though he was getting up in the years, but now that he’s formally retired it seems everything has caught up with him. He added that he was diagnosed with PTSD about 15 years back.
In 1986, the couple bought a house and moved to Bridgeport, and their most recent move six years ago brought them to Chadron. The move here has required some time for adjustment, Blanco said, as his relatives have always been close, in Scotts Bluff County, and he felt a bit out of place. He’s since conceded that Chadron is “a nice little town.”
To those students who are looking at joining the military, Blanco said it’s a good place for them to be, and it helped him get an education. In his time in Chadron, he said the best thing that has ever happened was his being able to go on the Freedom Flight with his son on May 18, 2018.
