With the entire region under a Blizzard Warning for Wednesday and Thursday, there have been several cancellations and postponements. Among them are the following:
- The monthly meeting of Sugarloaf Grazing scheduled for March12 is postponed until March19 at 7 p.m. at the Crawford VFD.
- The Sheridan Livestock March13 sale is cancelled this week.
- The Sharing and Caring Neighbors food pantry in Hay Springs is cancelled for March13.
- The Sioux County Courthouse will be closed March 13 and possibly March14.
- The Chadron Native American Center Food Bank will be closed March 13-14.
- The City of Chadron Handibus service will not March 13 through noon on March 14. If road conditions have improved and travel is not hazardous, the Handibus will resume operations at noon on Thursday.
- The Dawes County Courthouse will be closed March 13-14.
- The Chadron Area Aquatics and Wellness Center and the Chadron Public Library will be closed March 13. City Hall is currently expected to be open with limited staffing. The city will evaluate whether or not those facilities will be open on Thursday as the storm progresses. Sign up for Code Red to receive notifications on snow emergencies.
- The Ridgeview Bible Church in Chadron has cancelled the following: the Women's Bible study planned for March 13 at 9:30 a.m., the RBC Youth Group planned for March 13 at 7 p.m. and the Men's Bible Study planned for March 14 at 6 a.m.