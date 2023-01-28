 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calving workshop at fairgrounds Feb. 15

Nebraska Extension is hosting a hands-on Calving Workshop featuring Becky Funk, DVM and Extension Specialist, and Lindsay Waechter-Mead, DVM and Extension Educator. Topics covered will include calving equipment and proper use, techniques for managing dystocia, when to call for help, and hands-on demonstration and training using a life-size model cow and calf.

The workshop is at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Dawes County Fairgrounds 4-H Building. the cost of the workshop it $20, though students can attend for free.

Registration is required by calling the Sheridan County Extension Office at 308-327-2312 or emailing sheridan-county@unl.edu. Contact Jack Arterburn at jack.arterburn@unl.edu or 308-327-2312 for more information.

