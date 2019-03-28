In a class full of rambunctious second graders, the last thing one might expect is a setup that encourages more movement, but that’s exactly the step teacher Crystal Vander May has taken in Hay Springs.
“These kids are wiggly,” she remembers thinking at the beginning of the school year.
In an effort to channel that movement into productive classroom learning, she started searching for a way to incorporate flexible seating.
“I’d heard about flexible seating, and that it was a game changer,” Vander May said. In fact, she’d had the opportunity to use it on a limited basis while she was student teaching in Chadron and saw first-hand the difference it can make when the district borrowed flexible seating from the Educational Service Unit.
“It’s been my goal since then to have a whole classroom of it.”
How flexible seating looks and is used varies from classroom to classroom. It can be as simple as allowing students to choose where they sit each day to the incorporation of rugs, pillows, bean bags, balls, stools of different heights and more as seating options. Vander May wanted to provide her 12 second graders the opportunity to choose seating options that allow for some degree of movement.
Her students, she noticed, were constantly fidgeting, and often tipping their chairs backwards, falling off of them or creating trip hazards for other students. Since introducing flexible seating the kids still fidget, but there have been no more accidents, Vander May said.
After approaching the administration about the idea to introduce yoga balls and pedestals to her classroom, Vander May went about the business of finding funding for the project. She settled on a donation drive on Donor’s Choose, a website dedicated to funding projects for public schools across the United States, hoping to also raise awareness of the organization among other teachers.
Donor’s Choose was founded in 2000 by teacher Charles Best. According to the organization’s website, he had the idea while photocopying “Little House on the Prairie” so he had enough copies for his students to read. Figuring there were plenty of people who would like to help teachers purchase books, art supplies and other materials for classrooms, he launched the website for teachers to post project requests. According to the website, Donor’s Choose has raised more than $810 million for classrooms since its inception, funding more than 1.3 million projects that reached more than 33 million students.
The site is open to every public school teacher in the country, and nearly a half-million of them have taken advantage of it. The majority of schools and projects funded through Donor’s Choose have large populations of low-income students; more than 54,000 projects are currently requesting funding on the site.
Vander May asked for $400 when she posted her project to Donor’s Choose. Donations didn’t come quickly, but she learned that each class at Hay Springs has access to a portion of the funds raised through concessions, Box Top collections and magazine sales. She contributed her classroom’s allocation to her Donor’s Choice project and soon had matching funds from Nickelodean and the National Fitness Foundation.
The funds purchased enough flexible seating for each of her 12 students, offering them choices between the pedestals and two types of balls. The seating choices are lined up against one wall at the end of each day, and students choose their seat and take it to their desk each morning.
“It has never been a fight. They’re excited to have something different,” Vander May said.
She continues to offer children traditional chairs as well, saying students need to feel safe in whatever seat they choose.
Vander May and the students agreed to several classroom rules when the flexible seating options arrived, all of them addressing safety and respect. The students aren’t allowed to get out of control bouncing on the balls, and have to treat the furniture with respect – no kicking or throwing it, for example.
When students have been still too long, she can tell instantly, as they begin bouncing or rocking, but the movement is more controlled and they remain focused on their work, Vander May said.
“We’ve created an environment in here,” she said.
The introduction of flexible seating in her room prompted some of the other elementary teachers to also purchase flexible seating, though it’s used differently in the rest of the building. Other classrooms have only a few pieces of flexible seating, and it’s used under more special and specific circumstances. Vander May is the only teacher allowing all of her students to choose flexible seating all day, every day.
“These kids don’t look at these (seats) as rewards,” she said.
The range of uses from teacher to teacher is an important concept in making flexible seating work effectively. According to an article in Edutopia in 2018, research on flexible seating is limited but a 2015 study by the University of Salford in the United Kingdom reviewed 153 classrooms, studying classroom design on academic performance of 3,766 students.
The study looked at more than just flexible seating; it considered the total environment and determined that flexibility and student ownership, is nearly as important as high quality acoustics and air quality in improving academic outcomes in primary school children.
A 2000 report authored by former teacher Eric Jensen, who now works as a researcher and consultant, concludes that physical activity benefits learning, says an article in Education World. Yet other research shows no dramatic benefit to flexible seating, the Education World article says.
Regardless of what the limited studies indicate, the environment must go beyond flexible seating. The approach may work in some classrooms with certain teachers but not others, or for certain subjects only and lesson plans need to reflect that.
“Flexible spaces, educators agree, alter the fundamental dynamics of teaching and learning, giving students more control and responsibility, improving academic engagement, and undermining the typical face-forward orientation of the traditional learning environment,” the 2018 Edutopia article reads. “In other words, it’s not the inert fact of the furniture itself—the new couch in the center of the room or the standing desk near the window—but the dynamic use of the space by the teacher and students that pays, in the end. Changing the layout of your classroom will almost certainly have no impact at all—if you don’t change your teaching too.”
Of course studies don’t mean much to Vander May’s students, all of whom expressed enthusiastic support for the flexible seating, as well as the desire to have it next year in third grade.
“I get bored if I sit still so this gets that out,” said Genny Taylor. Sawyer Davis quickly agreed, noting they only get a couple of recesses and it’s hard to stay still in between them.
“It’s kind of hard to concentrate when I sit super still,” added William Gaswick.
The district doesn’t have plans at this point to expand the flexible seating any further, said Superintendent Russell Lechtenberg, and the conversation on how to address the seating’s use in the future is still to come.
“Crystal feels it’s been positive for her classroom,” he said. “If it helps them stay on task then it’s probably a worthy endeavor.”