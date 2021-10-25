Caring and Sharing event begins

Chadron Caring and Sharing is now underway for this Christmas. The year has passed quickly and the holiday season will be here soon.

The Caring and Sharing program will again be focusing on seniors age 55 and older. Volunteers have begun their walk to merchants and will be leaving donation boxes at various businesses. The Caring and Sharing Tree will go up at Wal-Mart on Nov. 1 and remain up through Dec. 6.

Applications for the program will be distributed through the Housing Authority at the Chadron Senior Center, and picked up weekly. Applications can also be mailed in to Caring and Sharing, PO Box 231, Chadron, NE 69337.

Seniors who could use a Christmas Caring and Sharing package are encouraged to fill out and return an application as soon as possible, so program organizers can start preparing for numbers.

November 22 is the last day for application pickups. Donated boxes will also be picked up this day, though delivery for the gift packages is Dec. 16 and 17.

Organizers expressed their appreciation to all those who give generously, and wish them a blessed Christmas.

For more information, call Christmas Central at 432-2626 or 430-1025. If there is no answer, please leave a message.

