Cashon reflects on journey

Walking into the home of Marcella “Sallie” Cashon, one knows there is plenty of history to be found among the books, photos and abudance of salt and pepper shakers. This Sunday marks her 100th birthday, and it certainly has been quite the experience that brought her to her home of nearly 70 years in Chadron.

“I’m doing pretty good for a 100-year-old lady,” she said from a chair in her living room, with her son Ron close by.

Born in Frederic, Wisconsin, to Owen and Anna Fox, Cashon graduated high school in 1940. Smack in the middle of World War II, work was hard to come by since everyone in town had taken the steady jobs. She and her friend Catherine Peper had an idea, though, as they found out that workers were being taken in Utah.

“We enlisted,” she said, “and they gave us tickets. We got on a train and went to Salt Lake City, then on to Logan, Utah, where we cleaned and repaired small airplane parts.

“If you wanted coffee in Utah, you bought a can of coffee, put your name on it, took it to the restaurant and ordered coffee, and they’d charge you for it! They had really good meals for about a dollar and a half.”

They weren’t getting much money, and had to walk about three miles from where they were staying to their workplace, so the pair went a different route and joined the military as part of the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC). A branch of the U.S. Army, the WAAC was created as an auxiliary on May 15, 1942, and converted to the active-duty WAC on July 1, 1943.

But first joining the WAC would be a journey in itself, as they were informed they couldn’t enlist in Salt Lake City and instead had to return to their home state and wait from their “invitation from Uncle Sam.”

“They gave us the tickets,” Cashon said, and after a train ride back to Wisconsin and a month-long wait those invitations came. Another set of train tickets accompanied them, this time to Fort Oglethorpe, Ga. Cashon and Peper joined the WAAC on May 20, 1943, and were officially enlisted in the WAC on Aug. 30 of the same year.

“I’m used to being warm, because it’s hot in Wisconsin, but down in Georgia it was so hot we went on maneuvers at six o’clock in the morning. After 10 o’clock you couldn’t stand to be outside . . . I’m used to being outside but I was so brown from being outside I just had this [light] ‘V,’” Cashon said, indicating to her forehead, where her Army cap would cover.

“Even the boys were passed out along the trail because of the heat.”

Cashon further recalled during her leave at Fort Oglethorpe she attended some of the Friday and Saturday night dances, feeling rather smart in her military uniform, before the head brass told her the leave was up and it was time to move on to their station at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

“That wasn’t much better than Oglethorpe,” she said. “It was still hot.” Again, she added, parades were done early in the morning and men were often found lying on the side of the road because of the heat.

While Cashon worked in the service record department, Peper was a driver for officers. “I always wondered what happened to her,” Cashon said of her friend. “When you went into the service, you don’t get to see that person again. You’re in one unit and they went to another.”

Cashon served with the WAC for a year, and noted it was at a USO dance where she met V.A. “Tony” Cashon, the man she would marry a month later on Nov. 6, 1943.

In a 1993 Chadron Record article about the couple, Cashon said with a laugh, “I went to a USO dance on the base. Tony was there and I remember thinking, ‘Hey, he’s cute.’” In that same article, she recalled her commanding officer trying to talk her out of the marriage and how she wished the officer could see them.

Tony, also laughing, said in the ’93 article that he was looking for a good cook.

Tony was still in service with the Army Air Corps when they married, “so I followed him around. We went to Denver, to places in Colorado, San Antonio, Texas at Fort Sam [Houston], and drove across the country and went to New York.”

She mentioned stopping to help some Pennsylvania Dutch folks who were having trouble with their horse and buggy, “and they were really wonderful people.”

The couple bought a house in New York, and Cashon laughed when recalling her son, Ron, sitting on the curb and visiting with anyone he would meet simply because he liked to. It’s something that’s followed Ron in his life, in his hobby as a ham radio operator.

Marcella’s daughter Patricia noted they moved to New York as it was where Tony was born. Though his tour ended in 1946, he re-enlisted. In the 1993 article, Tony recalled the government needed radio operators in Alaska and nobody wanted to go so he applied

Tony went to Alaska in 1950 by himself, working for the Civil Aeronautics Authority — later the Federal Aviation Administration — in Yakutat as an air traffic control specialist. The family would follow later in 1951, and they remained in the northern state until 1953 when they came to Chadron.

“It was wonderful up there,” Marcella said, “but they were closing all the stations. We had to pick a place [to move].” Due to Chadron’s having five schools at the time, as well as the college, they came to the Western Nebraska city in April of 1953.

Aside from the schools, Patricia said Chadron was a beautiful area that had everything they needed including shopping. “Everything we needed was right there,” she added, and the state park provided ample opportunity for camping. Sometimes, they would just pile into the family car and go driving down a dirt road to see what they could find.

In addition to Ron and Patricia, Marcella and Tony had three other children — Mike, Cherie and Anthony — before Tony passed in 2001, and she has a plethora of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

As to the secret of her longevity, Marcella laughed and said she couldn’t keep a secret with her kids near. Patricia said her mother’s green thumb and love of vegetables were certainly a contribution. Patricia further added her mom did a lot of canning and enjoyed time in the outdoors. Ron said she loved to go shopping, but many times went to simply walk the aisles and see what’s available without buying anything.

“She’s a very creative lady,” Patricia said. “She could do anything. She was an amazing seamstress and made wedding dresses, prom and homecoming dresses, made all of our clothing growing up. And she was quite a baker, and made a lot of crafts with her hands.”

In Chadron, Marcella has also been a member of the American Legion for decades, Patricia said, and is very proud to serve with the WAC.

