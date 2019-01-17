A Chadron man entered a not guilty plea to escaping from prison in Dawes County District Court last week.
Thomas Catches, 30, is facing up to four years in prison and up to $25,000 in fines if he is convicted of the charge, which is a Class III felony. Catches is accused of failing to return from work release to the Dawes County Jail on Sept. 8, 2017. He was serving a sentence on a felony charge at the time that was supposed to be completed in May 2018.
Discovery motions were granted by Judge Travis O’Gorman, and Catches will appear in court again March 12 at 1 p.m. for a status hearing in the case.
Jeremiah Black Bear entered a no contest plea to an amended complaint alleging third offense driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of more than .15 last week as well. He was arrested after an October 2018 incident in which an intoxicated driver was reported at the Taco John’s drive through. He has two previous DUI convictions in South Dakota, according to County Attorney Vance Haug.
The plea bargain dismissed a misdemeanor charge of not having an operator’s license and an open alcohol container infraction against Black Bear, who will be sentenced March 12 at 1 p.m.
Three other cases were continued to allow for additional discovery and depositions. James Brady, who is facing 10 felony charges, will appear in court again April 9 at 1 p.m. Cases against Keith Coomes and Jared Kearns also were rescheduled for March 12 at 1 p.m.; that will be the final day for either man to reach a plea bargain with the state.