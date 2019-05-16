Thomas Catches was sentenced to 36 months in prison on a charge of escaping from jail during last week’s session of Dawes County District Court.
Public Defender Rebecca Chasek requested a shorter jail term to be served concurrently with Catches’ other sentences, noting that part of the criminal record reviewed during the pre-sentence investigation does not belong to him but to another man with the same name.
“His family was going through some issues,” she said of the time during which Catches escaped.
“I know I did wrong,” Catches told the court, saying he wants to learn from his mistakes and better himself.
Judge O’Gorman said Catches has had more opportunities at probation than most criminals would get and he has been unsuccessful at it.
“You can’t even remain law-abiding when you’re incarcerated, as evidenced by this case. You’ve reached the end of your chances,” Judge O’Gorman said.
Catches will be eligible for parole in 18 months.
Also in District Court last week:
James Brady was granted a motion for independent testing, and a motion for a suppression hearing was also granted. The suppression hearing will take place May 17 at 10 a.m.
A trial was scheduled for July 11-12 at 8:30 a.m. for Clint Canaday.
A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 11 at 1 p.m. for T.J. Boyd, who is facing charges in Sioux County. That will also be the last day for Boyd to enter a plea bargain.
Keith Coomes case was continued until June 11 at 1 p.m. to allow additional time for depositions to be completed.
Jared Kearns appeared in court on two cases. The first case was continued until June 11 in order for depositions to be completed. In his second case, he entered no contest pleas to possession of methamphetamines and possession of heroin, in exchange for the dismissal of an infraction. He could be sentenced to up to two years in prison on the Class IV felonies, which stem from an incident in which he overdosed and was taken to the hospital. He tested positive for meth and heroin, according to Dawes County Attorney Vance Haug, and police found both substances during a search of his home.
Shane Lame entered not guilty pleas in two cases against him, both of which charge him with delivery of a controlled substance, a Class III felony. He will appear in court for a status hearing July 9 at 1 p.m. Chasek requested his bond be reduced to $10,000, but Judge O’Gorman overruled that request, leaving the bond at $25,000.
A hearing was scheduled for May 30 at 9 a.m. for a motion to suppress in the case against Taure Lame.
Derek Martinez entered not guilty pleas to five charges, including three felonies. He is charged with failing to register as a sex offender, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, which are infractions.
A bench warrant was issued for Russell Ten Fingers after he failed to appear in court.