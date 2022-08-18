CCR sports registrations next week

Chadron Community Recreation will have registration for soccer, and flag and tackle football next Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, Aug 22, 23 and 25, from 5-6 p.m. at the Nelson Physical Activity Center at Chadron State College.

those registering should use the south entrance doors on the upper level, and tackle football participants are encouraged to attend registration as equipment will be tried on and handed out.

Soccer is for girls and boys ages 5-12 as of Sept. 1. Practice will be arranged by coaches. Games are played in September on Monday, Tuesday, and/or Thursday evenings at 5:30 or 6:15 p.m. Participants need shin guards to play.

Registration is $40, and scholarships are available. The fall registration fee registers youth for soccer in the spring as well. Registration for spring only soccer will be at a later date.

Tackle and flag football is for girls and boys grades 3-6. Practice is arranged by coaches.

For tackle football, games are played on weekends with one game per week. This activity does involve travel and coaches do not drive players. Travel arrangements must be made by parents.

Players must have their own mouth guards, and other equipment provided by Chadorn Community Recreation. Registration cost is $200, $75 of which is an equipment deposit returned when equipment is checked back in at the end of the season. Scholarship opportunities are available.

For flag football, games are played on weekend in October, usually Sunday afternoons. There may be some travel to Crawford.

Participants must have a mouth guard to play, and registration cost is $40.

For more information, email Chadron Community Recreation at director@chadronrec.com.