The Chadron Municipal Airport will give up one of its federal certifications to avoid the cost of upgrading firefighting equipment and training for airport first responders.
The city council approved the recommendation last week after learning that maintaining the 14 CFR 139 Airport Operations Certificate will require the city to spend $60,000 in equipment purchases for an airport rescue firefighting unit and keep three volunteer firefighters current at all times in annual live fire training, which is administered in North Platte.
“You always hate to step down, but I think it’s inevitable,” said Councilman George Klein.
No longer carrying the operations certificate will not impact the airport’s commercial airline as long as it operates aircraft with 9 seats or less, and general aviation customers will not be impacted at all, City Manager Greg Yanker said.
The city received a compliance letter in May from the Federal Aviation Administration’s as the result of an internal FAA audit. The city has received its 14 CFR 139 certification for several years, but when the new regulations for increased firefighting equipment and training were implemented in 2004, airports in the central region were given a wavier by the region’s director, Yanker said. An internal audit caught the discrepancy and airports are now being asked to either give up the certification of find a way to get into compliance with the firefighting regulations.
You have free articles remaining.
“This isn’t a life safety issue for current operations, it’s an FAA compliance issue,” Yanker assured the council.
Fire Chief Jack Rhembrandt said he believes his crew can adequately respond to problems at the airport with their current equipment and training. Keeping three volunteers trained on live fire will be difficult, at best, he continued, and acquiring the special airport rescue firefighting gear will stretch the department’s resources.
“I don’t see it working out well,” Rhembrandt said.
The city will continue to complete its annual inspections on the same scale as if it was maintaining the 14 CFR 139 to ensure quality and make the transition easier should the city wish to pursue recertification in the future.
“To me option two (dropping the certification) is more common sense,” said Vice Mayor Keith Crofutt, citing current budget constraints and the ongoing expenses of maintaining equipment and training for the fire department.