It was recently announced that Tosha Toste was named Mrs. Colorado international. Born to Brett and Tina Skinner and raised in Hay Springs, Toste attended school there through her freshman year, before transferring to Chadron High School.

Toste explained this year’s pageant was something of a virtual event, though the competition instill involves events of Fitness, Interview and Evening Gown. A fourth event, On-Stage question was not held because the event was not in-person. Contestants’ community service also factors into the judges’ decisions.

The pageant is open to any married woman over the age of 18, Toste said, further adding there are also Miss, Teen and Pre-Teen factions of the competition.

The realm of pageant competition isn’t anything new to Toste, who has been competing since she was 13. Among her competitions have been Mrs. Metro, Mrs. Nebraska America, Miss America and Miss Nebraska. Her titles have included Miss Heartland, and she was Miss Chadron in 2014.

As for becoming familiar with the pageant world, Toste said she was “born into it.” Her aunt, Shardel Nelson of Alliance, ran the Miss Alliance Pageant. Toste was a “little sister,” able to follow around one of the contestants for a weekend. At 13, she was old enough to compete, and fell in love with the aspect of community service and giving her a voice via her platform.

Toste said her platform has changed over time, but has held to the same concept of “imperfectly perfect,” teaching girls and women of the importance of physical, mental and emotional health.

“As people, not just women, we all have hard times in life,” she said. “If you share your story, and allow people to understand the importance of [mental health] it really opens it up.” She added she has had her own struggles with mental health, and through her platform and the resultant networking she’s now on the Colorado board of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

She is also developing a podcast, Mental Health Journal, to provide an opportunity for people the share their stories, and distributes free mental health journals.

A 2011 graduate of CHS, Toste was very involved with Future Business Leaders of America while in school, and credited Brenda Butler and Renae Noble for putting her on the path that led her to her current career as a talent acquisition manager for the Snooze breakfast restaurant company.

She also spoke highly of Jerry Mack, who taught Stats while she was in school — he became principal after she graduated — and Willie Uhing, who taught English. Toste said Uhing’s personality helped her enjoy Cnglish, and she felt much more prepared for college level classes after his instruction.

Toste and her husband, Nick, reside in Castle Rock, Colorado. She encourages and reminds youth they are important and worthy, and there’s always someone to help when life gets hard. For those considering competing in pageants, she said, “Just got for it. It’s been an amazing 15 years for me. It’s really allowed me to have a voice, give back to my community and continue to be involved with people.” She further added she’s learned skills such as public speaking and stage presence.

Toste’s next competition is Mrs. International, in Tennessee, this year, against titles holders from not only the United States but around the world.