The Chadron Christian Connection “Country Fair” luncheon will be Oct. 8 at 11:30 a.m. at the Country Kitchen Restaurant in Chadron (enter on north side of building).
Special music will be provided by Kristian Bourne from Rushville.
Special feature, Operation Christmas Child, will be presented by Kris Badje of Hay Springs.
Main speaker is Kevin Bogus, originally from Chadron until he accepted the Village Missions pastor position in Oak, will share his testimony.
Please make your reservation with Darlene at 432-5432 or email her at yantzi@gpcom.net, no later than 5 p.m., Oct. 5. A complimentary nursery is available by reservation. Cost of the luncheon is $8. All women and men are welcome to this event – it is open to everyone! Please mark you calendar and plan to attend this monthly event. *Please bring crafts or baked goods to sell at our country fair – all proceeds from the sale go to the Stonecroft. Chadron Christian Connection is an outreach affiliate of the Stonecroft Organization.