Chadron FFA sees impressive State results

Last Thursday, the Chadron High School FFA chapter celebrated the end of its year with a banquet at the Assumption Arena. The evening was highlighted with a meal of hamburgers with parents bringing sides and desserts. The program included recognition of the FFA seniors, who also recorded some words of advice for the underclassmen.

The evening was also a celebration of the success the students saw at this year’s State competition.

Senior Samantha Johns brought home a first place individual award in Poultry Evaluation, helping her team to an 11th place finish, and a second place individual award in Veterinary Science. Also on the Vet Science team was fellow senior Kaylee Galbraith, who earned a fifth place award. Overall, the team placed third.

Johns and Galbraith were also on the Livestock Management, team, which was just a few points shy of the championship and took runner up for the second year in a row.

Another successful team this year was Farm & Agribusiness Management, placing third. Senior Garret Glines placed third individual and junior Luke Kahl placed 35th of the 281 participants.

The Ag Biotechnology team placed fourth, as Galbraith earned sixth place. Seniors Ella O’Brien and Emma Cogdill tied for 13th.