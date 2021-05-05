Chadron FFA sees impressive State results

Last Thursday, the Chadron High School FFA chapter celebrated the end of its year with a banquet at the Assumption Arena. The evening was highlighted with a meal of hamburgers with parents bringing sides and desserts. The program included recognition of the FFA seniors, who also recorded some words of advice for the underclassmen.
The evening was also a celebration of the success the students saw at this year’s State competition.
Senior Samantha Johns brought home a first place individual award in Poultry Evaluation, helping her team to an 11th place finish, and a second place individual award in Veterinary Science. Also on the Vet Science team was fellow senior Kaylee Galbraith, who earned a fifth place award. Overall, the team placed third.
Johns and Galbraith were also on the Livestock Management, team, which was just a few points shy of the championship and took runner up for the second year in a row.
Another successful team this year was Farm & Agribusiness Management, placing third. Senior Garret Glines placed third individual and junior Luke Kahl placed 35th of the 281 participants.
The Ag Biotechnology team placed fourth, as Galbraith earned sixth place. Seniors Ella O’Brien and Emma Cogdill tied for 13th.
Meats Evaluation & Technology saw 309 participants statewide, with senior Michael Matt taking 30th place and classmate Teagan Tidyman finishing 32nd.
Freshmen
Abbey Baumgarten, Kenli Boeselager, Connor Diers, Claire Ferguson, Gabe Glines, Gunner Lans, Cody Kahl, Ethan Johns, Grace Pyle, Lauren Rasmussen, Gabe Tidyman, Phillip Valencia, Gage Wild and Haylee Wild
Sophomores
Trinity Bannan, Caden Galbraith, Ember Diers, Kourtney Hawk, Hailey Lien, Mayzie Murdoch, Kaylie Phillips and Duane Trent
Juniors
Ryan Bickel, Collin Brennan, Dawson Dunbar, Garrett Ferguson, Luke Kahl, Brianna Larsen, Dayton Richardson, Carter Ryan and Teagan Scoggan
Seniors
Emma Cogdill, Kayley Galbraith, Garrett Glines, Vance Haug, Samantha Johns, Jalei Marcy, Michael Matt, Ella O’Brien, Teagan Tidyman, Eric Vahrenkamp, Kadence Wild and Daniel Wellnitz
State Results
Ag Biotechnology: Kayley Galbraith sixth, purple; Ella O’Brien 13th, blue; Emma Cogdill, 13th, blue; Samantha Johns, red; Team fourth, blue
Ag Sales: Luke Kahl, white; other team members were Ella O’Brien, Kourtney Hawk and Emma Cogdill
Ag Technology & Mechanics: Gabe Tidyman 12th, purple; Michael Matt 30th, blue; Duane Trent, red; Daniel Wellnitz, red; Team ninth, blue
Agriscience: Lauren Rasmussen, blue; other team members were Grace Pyle, Claire Ferguson and Haylee Wild
Farm & Agribusiness Management: Garrett Glines third, purple; Luke Kahl 35th, blue; Ryan Bickel, blue; Jalei Marcy, blue; Team third, purple
Livestock Management: members included Samantha Johns, Kayley Galbraith, Kaylie Phillips, Kenli Boeselager and Ethan Johns; Team second, purple
Meats Evaluation & Technology: Michael Matt 30th, purple; Teagan Tidyman 32nd, purple
Poultry Evalution: Samantha Johns first, purple; Kaylie Phillips, white; other team members were Ethan Johns and Kayley Galbraith; Team 11th, white
Veterinary Science: Samantha Johns second, purple; Kayley Galbraith fifth, purple; Kaylie Phillips 27th, blue; team also included Ethan Johns
Floriculture: members included Mayzie Murdoch, Jalei Marcy, Claire Ferguson and Haylee Wild
Livestock Evaluation Junior Division: Kenli Boeselager 10th, purple; Kaylie Phillips 16th, purple; other team members were Hailey Lien and Gabe Glines
Livestock Evaluation Senior Division: members included Garrett Glines, Dawson Dunbar, Eric Vahrenkamp and Kadence Wild