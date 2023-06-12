Chadron Police Officer Seth Orsborn and Sergeant Patrick Young responded to an altercation at a trailer park in Chadron on Thursday, June 8, which resulted in the arrest of a 38-year-old male, Conrad Randall, for Class IIA felonies of second degree domestic assault and assault by strangulation.

On June 8, Officer Orsborn and Sergeant Young received a report of a disturbance at a residence in Chadron. The officers arrived on scene and contacted the reporting party. Officer Orsborn was advised a female was struck in the arm and leg with a hammer, shot in the forehead with an air powered rifle, and strangled by Randall. The female victim was able to flee the area and call 911.

Officer Orsborn and Sergeant Young conducted a search of the residence, but were unable to locate Randall. Officer Orsborn and Sergeant Young left the scene after locating and seizing a hammer and air powered rifle suspected to have been used to commit the assault. Officer Orsborn and Sergeant Young were later called back to the residence being advised that Randall was observed returning to the area.

Officer Orsborn and Sergeant Young conducted a second search of the residence, where Officer Orsborn located Randall hiding inside. Randall was placed under arrest. Randall also had one active Dawes County and one active Sheridan County bench warrant for his arrest.

Conrad Randall was taken into custody and booked into the Dawes County Jail. Bond was set at 10% of $250,000.