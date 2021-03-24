Chadron man killed in accident

RAVENNA — The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is invetigating a two-vehicle crash Friday morning that left a Chadron man dead and several others hospitalized.
According to a Sheriff’s Department press release, the crash occurred at about 4:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 2 near the intersection of Pawnee Road east of Ravenna. The crash resulted in the death of Curtis Deines, 52, of Chadron, who died at the scene.
According to preliminary investigation, two vehicles collided head on. The crash involved a westbound 2016 Chevrolet pickup driven by Sergio Tinajero, 25, of Grand Island. He was a lone occupant. An eastbound 2019 Ford SUV was driven by Jessica Ehlers, 35, of Grand Island. Deines was among the four additional occupants in the SUV.
All surviving crash victims were transported from the scene to CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney. A portion of Highway 2 near the crash site was closed for approximately five hours during the investigation. Next of kin were notified and the Buffalo County Attorney has ordered an autopsy.
Members of the Buffalo County Fatality Accident Investigation Team, Kearney Police Department, Ravenna Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, Buffalo County Attorney’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, AirCare and CHI paramedics and Nebraska Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.
Deines' son Colin is a new officer of the Chadron Police Department who was sworn in last month.
Curtis is among the players recruited by Brad Smith who helped the Eagles go from an also-ran to a football powerhouse. He was a rare four-year starter at center, snapping the ball an estimated 2,800 times, mostly to another hall of famer, quarterback Steward Perez.
The Eagles averaged about 440 yards per game the final three years he played. When Curt concluded his career in 1991, it was reported that he had never missed a practice or a game because of an injury or illness.