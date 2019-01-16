Two pilots from Chadron will be inducted into the Nebraska Aviation Hall of Fame this month.
Terri Haynes and one of her former students, the late Todd Rickenbach, are set to be honored Jan. 24 at the state Aviation Council’s annual banquet in Kearney.
Haynes has been active in the aviation world at local, regional and state levels for decades. She’s taught flight students, both in the classroom and in the air, managed the Chadron Municipal Airport and its airline and volunteered her time to serve on boards and organize events, according to her biography.
She began her work as a certified flight instructor in 1982, after receiving her education and flight training at Chadron State College and Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kan. She remains a flight instructor today. Many of her students have gone on to work in the aviation field, including Rickenbach, who started lessons with her in 1985. He took his private pilot check ride in 1988, a step that eventually led to a career as a commercial pilot.
After Haynes completed her master’s degree at Chadron State College, she helped create the airway science program and served as a faculty member. She also spent more than 20 years as station manager for the Chadron Municipal Airport, managing the airline simultaneously. She was appointed to the Nebraska Aeronautics Commission by Gov. Ben Nelson and represented western Nebraska in that capacity for seven years. She also served on the Nebraska Airport Planning Commission through the state’s Department of Aeronautics, making multiple trips to Lincoln with her father, whom she also taught to fly.
Her dad was always interested in aviation and took the family to air shows and airports frequently. That sparked her pursuit of the career, and she was happy to later teach him to fly.
“As far as we know we’re the only combo that’s ever done that.” Everywhere they go, they ask other pilots if there are other daughters who’ve taught their fathers and they’ve yet to find one.
Locally, she has served on the Chadron Airport Zoning Board and the Chadron Airport Advisory Board, is a certified weather observer, a member of the Scottsbluff EAA Chapter 608 and is an AOPA Airport Support Network volunteer.
In all, she has logged roughly 3,000 hours, with more than 1,500 hours as a flight instructor. Some of those hours have included pilot services such as aerial photography, fire spotting, aerial surveillance, aircraft ferrying and providing plane rides for local youth.
Haynes helped lead a large group of volunteers last year in hosting the Nebraska State Fly-In at the Chadron Airport, an event that required two years of planning and culminated in a weekend of speakers, static and airshow displays, and other activities.
Haynes credits the fly-in and the entire team of volunteers who helped organize it with drawing the state’s attention to Chadron, saying that resulted in her induction.
“I’ll be accepting it on behalf of the Chadron Airport people,” she said. She was shocked when she first heard she was going to be recognized but is thrilled it is in the same year as her former student.
“That’s icing on the cake,” she said. “Todd was very much, in aviation, a community thinker.”
Rickenbach’s interest in flying began early, after a neighbor gave him a ride in a Cessna 170. By the time he was in eighth grade he was working on a research project in aviation careers with Haynes and signed up for flight lessons with her two years later. He earned his commercial certificate and instrument rating in single and multi-engine aircraft at Spartan School of Aeronautics in Oklahoma after starting his education at CSC. He later became a certified flight instructor and eventually returned to Chadron as an instructor and a pilot for L&D Aero Service. He also provided aerial photography and was a certified weather observer.
As an instructor, he encouraged private pilots to advance to more complex planes and earn additional ratings and inspired a love of aviation with the many youth he worked with in the EAA Young Eagles program, his biography says.
He became a certified instrument instructor in 1994 and completed his bachelor’s degree in business administration and airway science at CSC, flying for the Department of Agriculture on contract for predator control through Jensen Air in Lusk, Wyo.
A stint as an aerial applicator at Midstate Aviation in Cozad transitioned Rickenbach to fulfilling his long-time dream of becoming a commercial airline pilot. He earned additional multi-engine hours in an air ambulance, flying charters in North Dakota and freight in Denver. After earning his airline transport certificate, he was hired by American Eagle Airlines in 1998 to fly the turboprop Saab 340B. In 2001 he was hired by Frontier Airlines, which allowed him to be closer to home; he was awarded a captain position on the Airbus fleet in 2003.
Rickenbach was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2005 and turned his attention to educating others on the disease. But he still flew his Cessna 180, along with twin brother Rodd, also a pilot. Rickenbach took his final flight Dec. 10, 2014; he passed away Dec. 23 of that year.
“We’re pretty proud,” said his mother, Sharon Rickenbach about the Hall of Fame recognition. “It certainly puts a smile on my heart.”
Both Todd and Rodd became interested in flying at a young age thanks to a neighbor who took them up in his plane frequently, and Sharon said there would likely not have been any other opportunities for them to learn about flying had it not been for that. Rodd also pursued a career in aviation, and was intended to be inducted into the Hall of Fame along with his brother.
“He declined it because he wanted his brother to be recognized,” Sharon said. “That makes me just as proud. He deserves it, too.”
Box Info
The Nebraska Aviation Hall of Fame was started in 1991 to honor Nebraskans who have made outstanding contributions to the field. It was the idea of Rob Hurst of the Air Force Association and Ed Clark, a former Nebraska Department of Aeronautics employee. Eleven members were inducted the first year, and in 1993 a mobile display was created with photos and biographical information on each inductee.
Nominees to the Hall of Fame must be native born Nebraskans, or someone who has performed a significant portion of their aviation accomplishments within the state. Nominations are open to all aviation field – educators, fixed-base operators, military pilots, designers and manufacturers, spray pilots, etc.
Inductees are presented with a plaque, and the record of their achievements is filed with the Nebraska State Historical Society.