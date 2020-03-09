Chadron primary hosts annual carnival

The Chadron Primary School was the place to be Friday night, for the fourth annual Penny Carnival. True to it's name, the carnival cost just one penny for entry, with plenty of games throughout the building.

Students took turns at activities including penny and cup stacking, a toilet paper toss, bowling, bean bag Tic Tac Toe and ring toss. Additionally, booths were set up where they could get their faces painted, get a snack, try their luck at a cake walk or compete in a sack race.

As kids went about the different stations they earned stamps on their passports. Seven stamps earned them a scoop of building bricks, and those who wanted additional scoops could get another seven stamps.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the 2021 carnival. In addition to school staff, the event is made possible through local businesses and volunteers.

