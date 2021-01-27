Chadron resident receives client service award

CHADRON —Tim Gaswick of Chadron was named one of 23 company and franchise associates to be awarded the 2020 Henry B. Bloch Excellence in Client Service Award. Gaswick is a franchisee for the Chadron office.
The company award is named in honor of Henry W. Bloch, co-founder and honorary chairman of H&R Block. Award winners were selected for living H&R Block’s Purpose, which is to provide help and inspire confidence in our clients and communities everywhere, and for demonstrating company behaviors like Customer-Centric and Better Together. It recognizes H&R Block and Block Advisors tax office associates across the nation for exemplary client service, tax expertise, as well as demonstrating a commitment to solving problems and advocating for clients.
Gaswick has been with H&R Block for 31 years, as a franchisee and tax professional. A resident of Chadron, Gaswick is active with the Chadron United Methodist Church as Financial Secretary and Post Playhouse as Treasurer. He was a Top 100 Franchisee of the Year in 2018 and 2020, and was the 2018 Featured Franchisee of the Year in the 1-2 Offices Category.
“Each year the Henry Bloch Excellence in Client Service Awards recognize the best of the best. During an unprecedented pandemic, our 2020 winners also demonstrated extraordinary resilience, expertise and compassion for helping clients access their much-needed refunds,” said Bob Moretti, vice president of franchise for H&R Block.
“Fidelia and our other award winners lived the H&R Block Purpose every day while navigating a three-month filing deadline change among other changes happening in their communities. The care they showed clients and their colleagues sets H&R Block.”