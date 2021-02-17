Chadron senior accepted to Juilliard

Since the move to Chadron in 2018 when her mother was offered and accepted a position at Chadron Community Hospital, Ngoi has performed several times with the school. Her favorite roles have been the dragon in “Shrek,” Chadron High’s 2019 musical. She said it was the most fun and the song she had was one of her favorites to perform. While In Toronto, her favorite was playing the title role in “Antigone.”

Along her journey, Ngoi has worked with casting directors in Canada, learning audition techniques, and began working with Bobby Pace of Chadron State College. She also qualified last year for summer intensives at NYU and the American Musical and Dramatic Arts Academy in Los Angeles. She planned to attend the L.A. school, though the COVID-19 pandemic nixed that.

“I’ve been working with her on her singing only since the beginning of this year,” Pace said, “so I definitely can’t take any responsibility for her successes! However, I have had the best seat in the house — the conductor’s podium — for the high school musical for the past two productions, and I can speak to the professionalism she has shown as a young theater artist.