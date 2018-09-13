The Bird Conservancy of the Rockies, in partnership with Nebraska Game and Parks, will host the third annual Chadron State Park Bioblitz Friday and Saturday.
A bioblitz is an engaging citizen science event designed to identify as many plants and animal species as possible within a designated area and timeframe. During this event, members of the public will team up with local natural resources experts to explore and learn about the biodiversity of the habitat found at the Chadron State Park. The event will kick off with a free pizza welcome dinner at the Chadron State Park’s community building at 6 p.m., and scheduled activities and sessions will run from 7 p.m. on Sept. 14 through noon Sept. 15. Registration is required to attend the dinner, and the first 20 participants to register will receive a free Bioblitz t-shirt!
“If you’re looking for a fun, free event to get you and your family outside this summer, this is a great opportunity! Kids and adults alike will love the chance to get out and explore while learning from experts about our amazing natural diversity. We’re excited to continue this event at the Chadron State Park!” said Amber Schiltz, Nebraska Wildlife Education Coordinator.
The bioblitz is made possible through funding by the Nebraska Environmental Trust and Nebraska Wildlife Conservation Fund. The activities are free for the public to attend, though vehicles must have a state park sticker.
The sessions will include everything from mammal surveys, plant surveys, insect surveys, and owl surveys to special topic sessions such as a bighorn sheep and mountain lion talk. Activities will take place throughout the park. To attend the Bioblitz, register at the Community Building, which will serve as a central location for the entire event.
Please contact Amber Schiltz at amber.schiltz@birdconservancy.org or (402)310-6137 for more information.