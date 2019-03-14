Almost 70 students from five schools across the Panhandle shared more than 50 science projects March 5 in Scottsbluff. The projects topics at the fourth annual Nebraska Panhandle Area Health Education center and Nebraska Junior Academy of Science Combined Regional Science Fair ranged from “Does Manure Help Plants Grow?” and “Teens & Screens” to “Shake Dogs.”
Students were judged on the following criteria: Scientific method, communication skills and personal growth.
Participants competed to earn a trip to Lincoln in April for the State NJAS competition and, for eighth and ninth graders only, a trip to UNMC in Omaha in June.
Two Chadron students were named among the five Judge’s Choice Winners for the Nebraska Panhandle Area Health Education Center portion of the contest: Kolby Denke and Aidan Dressel.
Nebraska Junior Academy of Science Winners included Dressel and Denke as well for the middle school competition.