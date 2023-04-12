It’s officially Transit Week, and Chadron Transit is celebrating with a “70’s Hippie Week” theme. Today, April 12, rides are free on the City Transit busses. Free rides continue on Thursday, April 13, with the donation of a canned food item to support local pantries. Friday, April 14, is an open house at the City Transit office, 127 West Second Street, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Riders this week can also enter a drawing to win one of five free City Transit passes, with the drawing scheduled for 3-5 p.m. Friday.

The transit program recently began providing rides to and from school for students as well.

Transit Supervisor Julie Lawrence said Chadron High School Principal Jerry Mack asked her thoughts on providing rides to students, and Lawrence said anything is doable. A private organization paid for 20 passes, for students who didn’t have another means to get to school; four of those passes have been used so far. Each pass allows for 22 rides, and school counselors decide who receives them.

Lawrence said it’s really rewarding to hear about the smiles and excitement of the students who get to ride the bus to school. With it being at the tail end of the school year, Lawrence expects an increase in students using the program next year.

“People need to keep in mind we’re not a school bus,” Lawrence said. “We’re helping out those kids that need an education who don’t have an opportunity like most people.”

City Manager and Chadron Public Schools Board of Education President Tom Menke added, “It’s not a set route for these kids. They have to call in.”

Lawrence expressed her appreciation to driver Doug Kerr, who has come up with daily trivia questions to ask the students. “It makes it fun and educational for the kids,” she said, “and it builds that camaraderie with the driver.”

“It engages the kids to have communication with the driver,” Menke said.

During Transit Week, in addition to decorating the busses and main office Lawrence is making hippie headbands for the students, to include them in the fun.

Lawrence said there hasn’t been a hindrance on the drivers and their regular trip load. She commended drivers for coming in early to get the students. “We aim to please,” she said. “It’s what we’re here for.”

Continuing to add to the City Transit program, Lawrence also announced this past week a partnership with Prairie Wind Casino, to provide a once a month trip to the casino. The first is planned for Tuesday, May 2. The cost is $20 per person, and the bus leaves from the Chadron Senior Center and returns at 4 p.m.

Each bus rider will receive $10 in free play, and must be on the premises a minimum of four hours. Riders also need a valid photo ID and join the casino’s Players Club. Lawrence noted the casino would have a menu available, and open up all of the slot machines and tables for play.

Seats are limited to 12 people, with room for two wheelchairs, and reservations must be made by Wednesday, April 26.

For more information, or to reserve a seat, call 308-432-0520.