Chester Ansley

Chester P. Ansley

HEMINGFORD | It is common to start an obituary with the birthplace, significant dates, and history of a person's life, but for Chester Paul Ansley those are not the important details. Chet's important details are who he was, and how he lived his life. He was the salt of the earth, and a light in this world; he loved the Lord and his family fully, deeply, and with his whole heart. He was strength and stability, gentleness and kindness, service and humility.

Chet had a glow with his presence and a softness in his voice, but he didn't have to say a word for you to feel the love pouring out of him. Chet was a friend to everyone he met, and every person who knew him has a story of his kindness. Chet never hesitated to drop what he was doing to help anyone, and never expected anything in return. He was wise, welcoming, and of course funny -- especially if you asked him!

At home or church, while working on the ranch or in the community, whether talking to family or strangers, Chet was the exact same person. He was genuine in a way so few people are. He lived his life in a manner that made every person he knew feel like they were special to him -- because they really were.